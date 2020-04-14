County makes UDOT’s 2020 top ten list twice

Midvalley Highway and auxiliary I-80 lane make agency’s list ♦

The Utah Department of Transportation is working on two major projects in Tooele County that are expected to be completed within the next few years.

The Midvalley Highway, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2021, will decrease traffic on state Route 36 significantly, according to Courtney Samuel, senior communications manager for UDOT.

“Currently there are 45,000 cars daily on SR-36. We are projecting once this phase of the project is built, 20% of traffic will shift off of SR-36. This will ease congestion and improve travel times on SR-36,” he said.

The highway will provide an alternative route for cars traveling to the Salt Lake Valley if an incident or accident occurs on Interstate 80 or SR-36.

Currently the ground where the highway is going to be built is unstable.

“The nature of the soil located in this particular area is in poor condition,” said Samuel. “The ground is considered wetlands due to the proximity of the Great Salt Lake and the ground needs to be stabilized first before we add a road on it. We are using 1.5 metric tons of dirt to be able to stabilize the ground which is why this project needs two construction years to complete due to the stabilization of the ground.”

According to Samuel, the long-term goal is to connect the Midvalley Highway from I-80 to SR- 36 on the southside of Tooele City to improve traffic conditions for a growing population.

Another project that UDOT is working on is adding a westbound auxiliary lane on I-80 from the SR-201 ramp to the SR-36 interchange.

“The additional lane is intended to improve safety and alleviate congestion at this location by reducing the current weaving patterns from the SR 201 merging traffic. The added capacity will also provide another lane for drivers when crashes occur on Westbound I-80. The westbound view area pullout at MP 100.7 will permanently close to accommodate the new auxiliary lane,” said Samuel.

Construction on the auxiliary lane is expected to begin this summer, according to Samuel.