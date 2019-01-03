County, Mitime close sale on UMC

County nets $9.2M from racetrack’s $18.5M sale ♦

Tooele County no longer owns a racetrack.

The Tooele County Commission and Mitime Utah, LLC, closed on the sale of Utah Motorsports Campus, formerly known as Miller Motorsports Park, on Dec. 28.

“The money has been exchanged and the deed has been handed over,” said County Commissioner Shawn Milne.

Tooele County announced in September that Mitime was the sole offeror in the county’s April 2018 request for offers to purchase UMC.

The County Commission approved a sales agreement with a $18.5 million price tag for UMC in November. The closing date was set for on or before Dec. 31.

However, of the $18.5 million sale for the racetrack, the county netted $9.2 million after deducting $9.3 million to cover operating losses, management fees, personal property assets, and interest.

The management agreement with Mitime called for the county to pay the costs to Mitime after the facility was sold, or subtract them from the sales price, if Mitime was the buyer. The $9.3 million included $6 million for operating losses, $2.8 for capital assets, $135,000 for the management fee, and approximately $500,000 in interest expense, according to Milne.

“We’ve been working on this now for three and one-half years,” Milne said. “It’s nice to have this buttoned up so the incoming new commissioners don’t have to deal with it.”

Mitime is a subsidiary of Geely Holding Company, a publicly-traded company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that is currently ranked 267 on the Fortune Global 500 list.

Mitime has been managing UMC under an agreement with Tooele County for the last three years.

While operating the track for the county, Mitime made significant efforts to cut costs and broaden the variety of events the facility hosts.

In 2018, the track hosted MotoAmerica, Pirelli World Challenge, the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series and the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association Bonneville Vintage Grand Prix. There was a full slate of amateur racing for sports cars, motorcycles, karts and off-road vehicles and a number of open track days for both cars and bikes.

UMC also hosted Travis Pastrana’s innovative Nitro World Games, including the world debut of Nitro Rallycross, which was a huge success, according to Mitime officials. Non-racing events held at UMC included two Lantern Fests, two big car shows and numerous corporate events.

With the sale of UMC completed, current leases with tenants, event organizers and race sanctioning bodies will be honored under the agreement but may be subject to changes in 2019, according to Mitime.

“We are really excited about the future of UMC, and we have significant plans for the facility,” said Willem Geyer, CEO of UMC. “We are studying the viability of adding various race tracks, entertainment venues and supporting infrastructure that will not only solidify our position as one of Utah’s major entertainment facilities, but also ensure that UMC will be a profitable venture for the first time in its history.”

The 2019 schedule of events for UMC will be released in the near future.

The county had been trying to sell the racetrack and associated facilities since May 2015, when the Miller Group informed the county that it would not renew its 10-year lease. The track, the buildings, and all other facilities became the property of Tooele County upon the termination of the lease.

The county signed an agreement in October 2015 to sell the facility for $20 million to Mitime, leaving on the table a $22.1 million offer from Center Point Management, a Las Vegas-based development company.

The county selected Mitime’s lower offer because the County Commission believed that Mitime’s offer provided the best long term benefit to the county, according to Milne.

Center Point filed a motion in 3rd District Court to set aside the sale to Mitime, because Center Point had offered a higher purchase price.

The county argued that as long as the county received present fair market value, as determined by a certified appraisal, it was free to consider future or other economic benefits when selecting a buyer.

The court set aside the sale to Mitime in December 2015, ruling that the county had to accept the highest offer when selling property.

The county decided to drop the sale and start over again with accepting offers.

Center Point filed another motion challenging the county’s decision, this time to sell the facility to the county’s redevelopment agency.

As the legal challenge to the sale proceeded in court, the county entered into an agreement with Mitime to keep the facility open under county ownership in 2016.

The county renewed the management agreement with Mitime, one year at a time, for 2017 and 2018.

In November 2017, the county entered into an agreement with Center Point agreeing to drop all challenges to the sale of UMC and not participate in future attempts to sell UMC for a $1.55 million settlement.

The settlement, and a new state law approved by the state Legislature during its 2018 general session, opened the door for the county to issue a new call for offers to purchase UMC.

The new state law was sponsored by Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville. It allowed counties to consider future benefits and sell certain parcels for less than the highest offer.

“It’s a blessing for the county, the facility, and all stakeholders to get UMC in the hands of the right owners that will carry Larry Miller’s dream forward and invest in the facility’s future,” Milne said.