County moves to COVID-19 high level

First round of evaluation under new COVID-19 transmission index moves Tooele County from moderate to high ♦

The Tooele County Health Department said that Tooele County has moved to the high level of transmission in the state’s new COVID-19 transmission guidelines.

Hebert announced that due to high case counts, the state would be under a new guideline system., during a press conference on Oct. 13.

Based upon data points, each county will be categorized as at a low, moderate, or high transmission level after the Utah Department of Health reviews data each Wednesday. Changes will be announced on Thursdays.

The Tooele County Health Department announced today that Tooele County has been moved to the high transmission level.

Metrics show Tooele County as having a 13.8% seven-day average percent of positive tests, a 430.6 per 100,000 14-day case rate, and a statewide ICU utilization of 72.2%, all of which are in the high level of transmission on the governor’s index, according to a press release from the Tooele County Health Department.

Transmission levels are determined by the seven-day average percent of positive tests, 14-day case rate per 100,000 people, and statewide ICU utilization.

Counties that meet at least two criteria for high, moderate, or low levels will be moved to that level, according to the new guidelines.

The transmission index metrics can be viewed at coronavirus.utah.gov

The high level will begin in the county on Thursday and will be reanalyzed on Nov. 5 when new data will be released and analyzed.

“With Tooele County being at the ‘high’ level, masks are required. Masks are required in public indoor settings, and outdoors, when physical distancing is not feasible. For businesses, this includes both employees and patrons. Masks are required at any establishment that allows public gatherings, such as live events, movie theatres, sporting events, weddings, recreation, and entertainment. With social gatherings, if the group is outside, staying six feet apart and wearing masks, it is still limited to a gathering of 10 people. Social gatherings of 10 or fewer are permitted. It does not matter if the gathering is indoors or outside. Restaurants and bars must require at least 6’ between parties at all times (including waiting areas and when seated),” reads the county Health Department’s press release.

State and local health departments have the legal power to enforce the requirements, according to the press release.

Wearing a mask, physical distancing, washing hands often, staying home when sick or test positive for COVID-19, and following public health guidelines, will make a difference, according to Bate.

“Until a vaccine is widely available, these simple actions are how we will stay safe. Tooele County residents must take COVID-19 seriously and everyone must do their part to lower the transmission index,” she said.