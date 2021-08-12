County nixes annexation isthmus

The Tooele County Council threw a snag into plans to annex 102.1 acres into Grantsville during the Council’s meeting on Tuesday night.

The Tooele County Council, by a majority vote, decided to oppose the formation of an isthmus of county boundary land created by the proposed Lewis property annexation into Grantsville City.

The Lewis property sits south of state Route 138 and east of Sun Valley Drive.

The owner of the Lewis property has petitioned to be annexed into Grantsville City. Grantsville City borders the south end of the property. Tooele County borders the property on the east and north.

If the annexation is approved, there would be a narrow strip of property still in Tooele County, consisting primarily of homes on 1-acre lots, on both sides of Sun Valley Drive. The Sun Valley Drive property would be sandwiched between the current Grantsville Boundary on the west and the Lewis property to the east. Grantsville City would be on the south border of Sun Valley Drive with Tooele County to the north.

Sun Valley residents are not included in the annexation petition. Several residents of Sun Valley Drive told the County Council that they don’t want to be annexed into Grantsville during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

In the past, state code did not allow the creation of isthmuses of islands by an annexation, but recent legislation has changed that, according to Colin Winchester, deputy Tooele County attorney.

State code now allows the creation of an ismuth, if both governments do not object, he said.

Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall sent a letter to the County Council stating that Grantsville City has no objection.

Tooele County Council Chairman Tom Tripp objected, citing concern over creating an isthmus — which is in reality closer to an island — of property to which the country has the responsibility to provide services that is sandwiched between Grantsville City boundaries on almost all sides.

The majority of the County Council agreed, voting to object to the creation of the isthmus.

Without the County Council’s approval of the isthmus, the annexation can’t proceed as planned, according to Winchester.