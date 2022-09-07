County observes Overdose Awareness Day

Utah State Extension held two events at the Stansbury Park Clubhouse on Aug. 31 as part of International Overdose Awareness Day.

The first event took place from 6-7:30 p.m. inside the clubhouse and included a dinner and conversation about childhood trauma prevention related to substance use disorder.

During the dinner, which included a barbeque meal, a poem was read and those in attendance talked about the poem, providing their insight.

Afterward, resources for those struggling with substance use disorder and those in recovery were mentioned and discussed.

Right after the dinner, USU Extension, along with local partners, held an event remembering those who have passed away as a result of substance use disorder and to acknowledge the grief of friends and family who were left behind.

Those who attended the event were able to learn how to use naloxone, learn about community resources to support recovery, and have the opportunity to share a name and photo on a memory wall, and light a luminary for recovery and healing.

Those in attendance also received a food truck voucher that they could present for free dinner at the event.

The event was held from 7:30-9 p.m.

International Overdose Awareness Day is celebrated each year on Aug. 31, right before National Recovery Month occurs in September.

To learn more, please visit overdoseday.com.