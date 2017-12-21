Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

December 21, 2017
County officers get 2.9 percent salary increase for 2018

The annual salaries for Tooele County officers for 2018 were set during the County Commission’s Tuesday night meeting.

State law requires that salaries of county officers be set annually by a resolution approved by the County Commission.

All county officers received the same pay increase as other county employees, according to Jami McCart, Tooele County human resources director.

County employees received a 1.9-percent cost-of-living increase and a 1-percent merit increase, so county officers received a 2.9 percent increase, she said.

With the increase, the County Commission, assessor, clerk/auditor, recorder/surveyor, and treasurer will be paid $89,897 in 2018, up from $87,347 in 2017.

The salary for the chief deputy recorder/surveyor and chief deputy treasurer will go up from $61,142 in 2017 to $62,927 in 2018.

The county attorney’s annual pay will increase from $114,450 in 2017 to $117,791 in 2018. His chief deputy’s salary for 2018 will be $109,953 compared to $104,397 in 2017.

The sheriff’s salary for 2018 will be $93,180. It was 90,537 in 2017. His chief deputy will receive $82,888 in 2018 compared to $80,537 in 2017.

The annual salary of the justice court judge will be $119,046 in 2018. It was $104,397 in 2017.

In Aug. 2015, one month after raising the annual salary for county commissioners from $69,959 to $78,491 to make their pay equal with other elected officials, the County Commission repealed the increase and set its annual salary at $72,058, which was equal to the cost-of-living increase for other county employees.

In Dec. 2016, commissioners Myron Bateman and Wade Bitner voted to increase the annual salary of county commissioners in 2017 to $87,347. The move made the commission’s salary equal with other county elected officials.

