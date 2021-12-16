County officials hold mental health and substance abuse summit

Cross agency training builds cooperation and collaboration ♦

Law enforcement officers and other first-responders, along with mental health workers, substance abuse professionals including prevention and treatment personnel from Tooele County recently gathered for a summit meeting to collaborate, train and network on substance abuse and mental health issues in the county.

The summit was held at Tooele Technical College on Dec. 8 and 9.

The two-day meeting focused on state and local updates in harm reduction, along with learning about local community resources and how to use them.

Steve Barrett, operations manager at Valley Behavioral Health in Tooele County spoke about the importance of the Tooele County Mobile Crisis Outreach Team.

The team responds to calls related to any kind of a crisis where the individuals involved may need mental health help, including homicides, suicides and suicide threats, substance abuse issues, and mental health emergencies.

“We handle any kind of crisis,” Barrett said, speaking about the Mobile Crisis Outreach Team. “If you had a death in the family and you found the body, we would come out and assist with that. We also do secondary trauma dealing with law enforcement. Sometimes they find bodies and so we do the debriefing with them.”

Another main purpose of the team is to take stress off of law enforcement officers’ shoulders.

“Our job is to take crisis related calls and try to get these people some help and get the officers back on the street instead of helping with a mental health crisis,” Barrett said. “If you have someone in crisis, all you can do is call 911. Officers have some training on how to handle these mental health situations but they don’t have the time or resources.”

There are 10 team members who work 24/7, he said.

“We talked to the officers about when to call for the crisis team,” Barrett said about the event. “We talked about dealing with different types of crises and how it affects the person, and what our team does to assist law enforcement.”

Maren Voss, an assistant professor of health and wellness at the Tooele County Utah State University Extension spoke to the group about the importance of the Mobile Crisis Outreach Team or MCOT.

“My main message during the summit was, ‘If you need help, the MCOT team is there to help and can be called out 24/7 to respond to the crisis,”’ Voss said. “Our first responders are so inundated with the task of keeping the community safe and then they end up bearing the brunt of some of our other failed systems in society. The goal of the summit was to give first responders the support they need along with new information on harm reduction strategies that can reduce their workload while helping create better outcomes for people with substance addictions.”

Addictions and crises can happen to anybody, according to Voss.

“You never know who will end up with an addiction or in crisis,” Voss said. “It can happen in any family. It’s so good to know that Tooele first responders are using the best strategies to save lives and that Tooele has a mobile crisis team that can respond anywhere.”

Gary Dalton, Tooele County director of Human Services, spoke at the event. He is passionate about education on opioid addiction and the potential harm it can cause.

“Opioid addictions are a current ‘social evil’ affecting thousands of individuals in Utah alone,” he said. “Many who are referred to drug court have opioid addictions. The effect of opioids is devastating to the individual, families, children and the economy. Of course, the scourge of any addiction is the ability to beat it and oftentimes opioid addictions, at times laced with Fentanyl, are deadly. Thus, the community’s awareness is a part of the ‘village that it takes to raise a family.’ Transparency of the problem is critical and the more we learn, share and treat the problem, the more likely we will reduce the dependency on illicit and over the counter meds that can do harm when not used as prescribed.”

Dalton believes opioid use is spreading.

“Opioids are found among both sexes, all income and educational strata, and they are finding their way into adolescent age use in Tooele County,” he said. “As locals who care, we must be aware of the resources and strategies that will work in our rural County for the benefit of the clients. First Responders and medical personnel have a critical role to play as they are the first on the scene of drug overdoses or suicide attempts as it relates to opioid addictions.”

Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer closed the summit with an important message.

“In my closing remarks I impressed upon the law enforcement and our corrections professionals the importance of keeping their cynicism in check and remaining empathetic and compassionate when dealing with addicts and those suffering from a mental illness,” Wimmer said. “I also discussed the importance of programs being part of the experience while in our correctional facility.”

Wimmer believes it is important to be kind to those with substance disorders and those suffering from mental illness.

“Addicts and the mentally ill can test the patience of family, first responders, and jail staff with their erratic, irrational, and sometimes violent behavior,” Wimmer said. “Whether we are dealing with them on the street, or in the jail environment, we must always keep in mind that their situation represents heartbreak to the individual’s family. The behavior is not necessarily that of the individual when they are not under the influence or in crisis.”

For Wimmer, the summit was a good reminder of resources available to first responders when dealing with someone suffering from addiction or in crisis, he said.