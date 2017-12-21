County OKs $60.9M budget for next year

Need for tax hikes remain uncertain but limited to no more than 5 percent ♦

With the public hearing for Tooele County’s tentative 2018 budget held two weeks ago, there was little discussion as the County Commission approved a final budget Tuesday night with expenses totaling $60.9 million.

The total expenses for all county funds in the 2018 budget are up 4.1 percent from 2017’s budget.

“I have struggled with the budget and I am still torn,” said Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne prior to voting for the budget.

Milne described being conflicted between not wanting to increase taxes and a study the County paid for a few years ago that said taxes were going to need to go up.

Associated with the 2018 budget is a potential 5-percent increase in both the county general/public health property tax and the municipal services property tax.

Following state law, the commission held public hearings in November and approved a resolution stating that property taxes may be increased by up to 5 percent each in 2018.

In previous years the commission approved a similar potential tax increase, but when property values and projected revenues became available, the potential tax increase turned out not to be needed to balance the budget.

Property tax values and tax rate information for the 2018 budget will not be available until June 2018. At that time the commission will decide how much, if any, tax increase is needed. However, the increase is limited to no more than 5 percent.

The budget that was approved Tuesday night had a few changes from the budget presented during the public hearing two weeks ago.

Among the changes were an additional $35,000 added to the budget for elections. The $35,000 will allow the county to conduct elections in 2018, including the printing and mailing of ballots, according to Tooele County Clerk/Auditor Marilyn Gillette.

The budget for the Tooele County Detention Center was increased to add the salary for a nurse at the request of Sheriff Paul Wimmer.

During the public hearing on the budget, Wimmer noted that revenue from non-county inmates helped offset the costs of operating the jail in 2017 and he expected that to continue in 2018.

The expenses budgeted for the county jail for 2018 are $5.5 million. Jail related revenue, including fees for non-county inmates, commissary fees, booking fees, and public safety impact fees used for the jail, add up to $1.9 million, or 34 percent of what it costs to run the jail.

In 2016, jail related revenue covered 18 percent of the jail’s expenses.

Notable line items in the budget for other funds include a $772,140 transfer from the general fund to the Deseret Peak fund.

The capital projects fund includes $600,000 for developing water reuse at Deseret Peak, $500,000 for improvements to Pole Canyon Road near Center Road and state Route 36, and $200,000 for the county’s matching portion of a grant to build a new Children’s Justice Center.

The directors of the Wendover Airport, with a $6.5 million budget, and the Solid Waste Department, with a $3.3 million budget, pointed out during the public hearing that their budgets are self-sustaining. They receive no revenue from the county general fund.

According to the 2018 general fund budget, the county will end 2018 by contributing $529,498 to the general fund balance.

“It’s good that we can add to the general fund balance again,” said County Commissioner Myron Bateman. “It is a very complex budget that is the result of a lot of negotiations.”