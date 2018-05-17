County OK’s rezone for apartments in Stansbury

Stansbury Park will be getting apartments on Country Club Drive, while the fate of another proposed high-density development in the Stansbury area is on hold.

The Tooele County Commission approved Tuesday a request to rezone a 5.38-acre parcel south of the University of Utah Stansbury Health Center on the southwest corner of Clubhouse and Country Club drives from commercial to high-density residential to allow for townhome-style apartments.

During an April 4 public hearing held by the Tooele County Planning Commission, Stansbury Park residents expressed concerns that the property was zoned commercial and a change to residential would reduce the limited amount of commercial-zoned property in Stansbury Park.

Stansbury residents were also concerned about an apartment project at what they consider to be the historic gateway to Stansbury Park, as well as public access to the Mill Pond and the impact on traffic.

After the hearing, the planning commission voted not to recommend the rezone request for the 5.38-acre parcel.

But the county commission decided otherwise Tuesday after discussing its concerns about the request.

“I’m not inherently against the proposal, but I am also sympathetic with Stansbury residents’ concerns,” said county commissioner Shawn Milne. “We can apply zoning conditions while granting the request.”

County commissioner Myron Bateman also suggested that the county commission could limit the building height.

The county commission approved the rezone request by a 3-0 vote, but also imposed two conditions: The buildings cannot exceed two stories or be more than 35 feet above grade, and the buildings must be built in the townhome style.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the county commission tabled a request to rezone 30 acres north of Rockwood Road in the Old Mill area of Stansbury Park for medium- and high-density housing.

Following a public hearing held on April 4, the planning commission recommended that the rezone request for the property in the Old Mill area be denied.

The planning commission’s unfavorable recommendation stated that the rezone request was not compliant with the county’s general plan for mixed use in the area. It also cited potential degradation of traffic on Beaman Way.

During the public hearing, Stansbury residents expressed concerns that schools and churches in the area were already crowded, the UNEV pipeline runs along the northern border of the property, and the property has not been annexed into the Stansbury Service Agency.

Issues such as the UNEV pipeline are appropriately addressed at later stages of concept and plat approval, said Jeff Miller, Tooele County planning staff, in his report to the county commission on Tuesday.

Miller also explained that with the property already zoned commercial adjacent to the subject property, the area fits the general plan’s intention for mixed-use.

“Not all projects in a mixed-use area need to have mixed-use, “ he said.

Tooele County Commission Chairman Wade Bitner asked Gary Searle, deputy county attorney, to explain the definition of rezone.

Searle explained that a rezone is only a request to change the use of property. The development concept is not approved as part of a rezone, he said.

Searle also explained that state law does not allow the county to consider impact on schools or churches.

Bateman said he had concerns about the rezone request, including the annexation of the property into the Stansbury Service Agency.

“But the county can’t force annexation into the Stansbury Service Agency,” Bateman said.

Bateman also expressed a concern about adequate road access in and out of the property.

Milne said he also has concerns about ingress and egress from the property.

“The planning commission is having another discussion about the planned community zone,” Milne said.

Milne suggested that the rezone be tabled to see how the planned community zone may affect the property. Future development to the north of the rezone subject property may alleviate concerns about Beaman Way, according to Milne.

The commission voted 3-0 to table the rezone request for the Old Mill property.

At the end of the meeting’s agenda, 13 members of the public took advantage of the public comment period to speak against both rezone requests.

Randall Flynn was one of the Stansbury residents disappointed by the county commission’s decisions.

“You said it was ‘just a rezone,’ but after a rezone is approved it is harder to influence a project, “ Flynn said. “That’s why we elected you to protect our way of life.”