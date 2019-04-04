County OKs rezone requests in Erda and north of Grantsville

The Tooele County Commission approved three rezone requests held over from March 19 during its meeting Tuesday night at the County Building.

The County Commission also discussed Tuesday, but did not take action on, a road vacation request and a request to revise a county ordinance.

Approved Tuesday night following a second reading was a request to rezone 32.75 acres in east Erda at 4859 N. State Route 36 from rural residential with a 5-acre minimum parcel size to rural residential with a 1-acre minimum parcel size.

There are currently two homes on one parcel on the subject property that is 7.96 acres in size. The applicant for the rezone wants to have each of the homes on a separate parcel.

Two adjoining property owners have joined the rezone request.

There are no immediate plans to change the current use of the property, according to a report on the rezone request by Tooele County Planning staff.

The staff report notes that there is an RR-1 parcel immediately to the north of the subject property. The area west of SR- 36 from the subject property is also zoned RR-1, according to the report.

Tooele County Commission Chairman Tom Tripp noted that he received one email supportive of the rezone request.

They county commissioners also approved a request to rezone 35.11 acres on the southeast corner of SR-36 and Erda Way from RR-5 to general commercial.

The property owner said they may eventually development a medical services/ambulatory services on the property with support facilities.

However, it is anticipated that for the foreseeable future there will be minimal physical changes to the subject property, according to a planning staff report on the rezone request.

The applicant stated that if the county’s growth creates a need, the applicant may eventually submit an application for a hospital on the property.

Medical services/ambulatory services would be a permitted use, while a hospital would require a conditional use permit under the general commercial zone, according to Tooele County planning staff.

While the applicant’s plans are for medical services, if the property owner decides that the county’s growth doesn’t warrant the new medical facilities, they could sell the property and the new owner could build any use that is permitted in the general commercial zone, according to Rachelle Custer, Tooele County director of Community Development.

Potential issues regarding lighting and a conflict with the drive-in theater on the north side of Erda Way would be addressed during the development process, according to Commissioner Kendall Thomas.

Custer suggested that now might be a good time for the discussion of a possible dark sky ordinance, otherwise lighting can be considered a nuisance under the nuisance ordinance, she said.

Also approved by the County Commission on Tuesday night was a request to rezone a 6.65-acre parcel that runs along Vegas Street immediately north of Grantsville City from agriculture with a 20-acre minimum parcel size to RR-1.

The applicant’s intention is to build a 6-lot subdivision. The applicant is aware that the health department will not approve septic tanks for the 1-acre parcels, requiring the development to either arrange for sewer service from Grantsville City or provide an approved, on-site wastewater treatment solution, according to Custer.

The subject property is surrounded on the north with property in unincorporated Tooele County zoned A-20. The property in the immediate vicinity to the south in Grantsville City is zoned for 5-acre parcels or larger, according to a planning staff report on the rezone request.

The planning commission recommended approval of the rezone request with a 5-1 vote. The dissenting voter said 1-acre lots were not cohesive with the existing development in Grantsville, Custer said.

The County Commission conducted the first reading of a request to vacate the public right of way for Sunset Road between Cobble Rock Road and Lakeshore Drive.

The property owner has already constructed Saddleback Boulevard, which has Sunset Road tieing into Saddleback and then connecting to Lake Shore Drive, Custer said.

Neighbors are concerned that Sunset Road has already been blocked off and rerouted prior to approval, according to Custer.

During the public comment period at the beginning of Tuesday night’s meeting, Lake Point resident Jonathan Garrard stated some of his concerns about the road vacation.

“I want to make sure that there are trails along Saddleback Boulevard to access the commercial area,” Garrard said.

Garrard cited portions of the Saddleback development agreement that referenced planned trails and pathways for connectivity between parts of the development.

Lake Point resident Dave Blundell also voiced his concerns with the road vacation during the public comment period.

“This is a historical landmark,” he said. “You’re looking at the old Lincoln Highway. The Donner Party also came across this exact section of highway. Developers are just getting rid of it. That’s not fair to the residents of Lake Point to have their history removed.”

Blundell also asserted that there is no legal access to open space the developer is setting aside in the Green Ravine. Blundell said the developer should be required to provide access to the open space before the county approves other things for the developer.

The county planning commission voted 5-1 to recommend approval of the road vacation. The planning commission member that opposed the vacation stated that this is part of the historic Lincoln Highway and doesn’t feel it should be vacated, Custer said.

The developer installed utilities and built Saddleback Boulevard prior to receiving approval from the county for the dedication of Saddleback or the vacation of Sunset Road, according to Custer.

The developer did get inspections to make sure the construction met county standards, she said.

“I’m really frustrated with the developer, Chris Robinson,” said Commissioner Kendall Thomas. “He is a nice guy doing a nice development, but this guy needs to be held accountable. He leapfrogs to get his projects done. He needs to have his hand slapped. Make him pay once to do the project right and he won’t leapfrog again.”

The County Commission held the road vacation request for a second reading at its next meeting.

The County Commission also heard Tuesday the first reading of an amendment to county code to allow a 6 percent reduction in the minimum lot size in RR-1 zones for the dedication of public rights of way.

This is already allowed in RR-5, A-20, and mixed use zones, according to Custer.

The planning commission voted 5-1 to recommend approval of the proposed change with the addition of a condition that the reduction only apply to lots fronting collector streets.

The dissenting voter on the planning commission did not agree with the condition, stating that the same standard should apply to all rural roads, Custer said.

The County Commission held the amendment request for a second reading at its next meeting.

The County Commission’s actions Tuesday continued a new tradition of conducting a first reading of ordinance changes and rezone requests during a public meeting, with formal action on the items held over until at least one more reading is completed at a future public meeting.