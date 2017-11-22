County OKs tax increase to 5-percent limit

But county commission won’t know until next June if tax increase is needed for budget ♦

The Tooele County Commission limited any increase in the county’s portion of property taxes in 2018 to 5 percent.

The 5-percent cap, which applies separately to both the county general/health department property tax levy and the municipal services property tax levy, was approved by the county commission during it Tuesday night meeting.

“We still don’t know if we will need the increases,” said county commissioner Myron Bateman. “We won’t know what the tax rates will be until June 2018, when we find out what the taxable values and rates are for the year.”

If adopted in June 2018, the 5-percent increase in the county general/health department tax would generate an additional $311,000 for the county general fund in 2018 based on 2017 property values.

The 5-percent increase in the municipal services property tax levy would generate an extra $99,500 in 2018 for the municipal-type services fund, according to Tenille Tingey, Tooele County deputy clerk/auditor.

Yet, even with the 5-percent increase in the municipal services tax in 2018, the amount paid by property owners for the municipal services tax will decrease.

While making computations for the municipal services property tax rate for 2016, property annexed into Grantsville from Tooele County was not removed from the municipal services tax area, making the property tax rate lower than it should have been.

The Utah State Tax Commission approved a one-time property tax rate increase that bumped the municipal property tax rate by 56 percent in 2017. The municipal services tax is only collected on property in unincorporated areas of the county.

The combined effect of removing the one-time increase for 2017, and adding the proposed 5- percent increase for 2018, means the owner of the average home in unincorporated Tooele County, valued at $240,000, will pay $10.30 less in 2018 than in 2017 for the municipal services tax. While the owners of a business with the same value will pay $18.72 less for the municipal services tax.

All homeowners in Tooele County pay the county general/health department property tax.

The proposed 5-percent increase in the county general/health department property tax rate would mean the owner of a $240,000 home will pay $10.90 more per year. The owner of a business with the same value would pay $19.81 more per year.

A total of eight people spoke during the public hearing Tuesday night on the proposed property tax increases. They all opposed the increases.

“This tax increase you have I think is a little misleading,” said Art Frieley, Tooele. “Because the taxes we see are not only based on these rates, but also on the assessed values of our homes. In the last two years the assessed value of my property has gone up by 20 percent and I really don’t believe that that increase in the value of my home puts any more money in my pocket to pay taxes.”

Jeff McNeill said he already pays enough taxes.

“My tax pie is only so big,” McNeil said. “I pay more every year. Budget the money you have, cut the services that aren’t necessary and continue to run lean and mean. Over 50 percent of what I earn goes to some government agency.”

The county commission voted unanimously to adopt the proposed tax increases of 5 percent each for county general/health department and municipal type services.

“I hope once we get the information in June we won’t need these increases just like last year,” said Bateman.

County commissioner Shawn Milne pledged to “continue earnest deliberations to make as little impact as possible so we don’t have to take advantage of the increase.”