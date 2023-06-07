County opens Middle Canyon

Middle Canyon, Settlement Canyon, Grantsville Reservoir open, Ophir still closed UPDATE: 6/7/2023 Ophir Canyon Campgrounds now open ♦

Yes, Middle Canyon is open.

Tooele County opened the toll booth and road up Middle Canyon on June 2, 2023.

Normally open by Memorial Day weekend, early spring snow storms delayed the opening of Middle Canyon this year.

The canyon is open all the way through to Salt Lake County, but citizens are encouraged to use caution when driving through Butterfield Canyon because there is still a chance of flooding and muddy conditions, according to Tooele County Parks and Recreation.

Access to the Kennecott overlook, which is under the control of Rio Tinto-Kennecott, was closed as of June 5.

The toll booth in Middle Canyon is open from 7 a.m. until dark, according to Tooele County Parks and Recreation’s website.

A day use pass is $3 per vehicle. The camping fee is $15 per vehicle. A season pass for one canyon is $35. A season pass for both Middle and Settlement Canyon is $50.

Settlement Canyon and Grantsville Reservoir campgrounds are also open.

Ophir Canyon campgrounds are closed due to flowing water and road damage. The conditions in Ophir Canyon are evaluated daily. County officials will open the canyon and campgrounds as soon as they are deemed safe.

Camping reservations for Deseret Peak Complex, Settlement Canyon, and the group camping at Middle Canyon can be made online using a button at the bottom of the www.deseretpeakcomplex.com homepage and a fee schedule can be found on the same website under “Trails/Canyons” on the top menu of the homepage.

People can reserve full hookup — electric and water — or electric-only RV spaces at Deseret Peak Complex and Legion Park in Settlement Canyon. There are also dry camping sites in both Middle and Settlement Canyons that can be used on a first-come, first-served basis. Camping fees vary depending on the type of camping spot.