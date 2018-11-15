County planning commission approves PUD-CUP for Skywalk

New development west of Tooele Valley Airport will be county’s first LEED community ♦

The Tooele County Planning Commission approved the final planned unit development conditional use permit for the Skywalk planned unit development during its Nov. 7 meeting held at the Tooele County Building.

The planning commission considered the final PUD-CUP for Skywalk during its June 20 meeting. In that meeting the planning commission approved the PUD-CUP with conditions that approval to make connections with state Route 138 be obtained and confirmation of water and sewer service plans be acquired.

Skywalk’s developer was successful at getting a letter from the Stansbury Park Improvement District that said it would provide water and sewer to Skywalk.

The developer also approached the Utah Department of Transportation and learned that UDOT had turned jurisdiction for SR-138 from the Midvalley Highway to Mills Junction over to the county, allowing the county to approve the connection of Skywalk to SR-138.

With those two concerns addressed, the planning staff recommended that the planning commission approve the final PUD-CUP for Skywalk, according to Jeff Miller, Tooele County planning staff.

The planning commission voted 4-2 to approve the PUD-CUP. Planning commission members Larry Brown and Curt Jensen were the two “no” votes.

Skywalk is a 246-acre planned unit development south of state Route 138 and east of Sheep Lane and west of Tooele Valley Airport.

The plans for Skywalk include a row of four-story buildings that run parallel with the future Midvalley Highway. The first floor of the buildings will be occupied by commercial and service businesses with office space in the top three floors. Landmark buildings, such as a library, town hall, church, theater, and museum could be included in this area, according to Jay Nielsen, partner in West Valley City-based Skywalk Utah, LLC.

South of the commercial and office buildings will be another row of four-story buildings with commercial businesses on the ground floor with up to 684 high-density residential units on the top floors.

The next row of four-story buildings will be for up to 186 medium-density townhouses.

A third residential area would be north of a 300-foot wide green space from Golden Acres subdivision. This space would be for up to 116 detached homes with a minimum lot size of 0.25-acres.

The Skywalk community will be the first community in Tooele County built to meet the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design — LEED — standards, according to Nielsen.

LEED is an industry recognized sustainable certification program for buildings and communities developed by the U.S. Green Building Council, a non-profit organization.