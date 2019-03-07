County planning commission defines nonconforming uses

Proposed code change calls for hearing officers to hear nonconforming disputes ♦

The Tooele County Planning Commission voted to approve changes in county laws related to nonconforming land uses and procedures and duties of administrative hearing officers during its meeting Tuesday at the county building.

Many of the changes, at the request of the County Attorney, are a result of the adoption of a new section of the County Code relating to the regulation of existing excavation businesses.

However, Rachelle Custer, Tooele County community development director, pointed out that the proposed changes affect all nonconforming uses.

The proposed changes include inserting the definition of nonconforming uses from state code into county code.

According to the state definition, nonconforming uses are land uses that were legal before the current land use designation, have been maintained as the nonconforming use since the land use designation was changed, and due to land use ordinance changes the nonconforming use does not conform to the regulations that now govern the use of the land.

Nonconforming uses are sometimes referred to as “grandfathered uses.”

Generally, nonconforming uses are not allowed to expand beyond their footprint at the time they became nonconforming. Except the state Supreme Court, in a 1967 case, held that the very nature and use of an extractive business, such as sand or gravel, contemplates the continued use of the entire parcel of land without limitation or restriction to the immediate area excavated at the time the ordinance was passed.

The state Supreme Court ruling acknowledged what is called the called “doctrine of diminishing assets.” This doctrine allows the expansion of a nonconforming extractive operation up to the boundary of the parcel upon which the owner conducted the use at the time the use became nonconforming.

Accordingly, the County Planning Commission recommended that the County Commission approve the changing of the wording of the county’s code related to diminishing assets from restricting the expansion of nonconforming extraction uses to the “immediate area excavated at the time the ordinance was passed” to “such uses shall be allowed to expand … to the boundaries of the parcel on which the nonconforming use exists.”

The changes to county code relating to administrative hearing officers adds wording to allow hearing officers to hear and decide on applications for the determination of the existence of a nonconforming use and the expansion or modification of nonconforming uses.

The proposed change also allows hearing officers to hear appeals regarding excavation permits as provided in the new chapter of the county’s land use ordinance that regulates existing excavation businesses.

Hearing officers are attorneys appointed as needed by the County Commission to hear and decide appeals and other issues designated in county code.

Hearing officers may administer oaths and compel the attendance of witnesses. All hearings before a hearings officer are subject to the state’s Open and Public Meeting Act, according to the proposed changes in the county code.

The proposed changes shorten the time to appeal a decision, or interpreting of a zoning ordinance, from 30 to 10 days.

During the public hearing on the proposed changes, some members of the public expressed concern that 10 days may not be enough time to prepare an appeal.

Custer clarified that 10 days is the time limit to file a notice of intent to appeal. After receiving the notice the county would have to appoint a hearing officer and then the hearing officer would need to set a date to hear the appeal. At the hearing both the county and the appellant would have time to present their arguments to the hearing officer, according to Custer.

A person adversely affected by a decision of a hearing officer may ask the district court to review the decision, according to state code.

The proposed changes in the Tooele County Land Use Ordinance and county code need to be approved by the County Commission.