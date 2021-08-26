County planning commission doesn’t like airport plan

Negative recommendation on overlay ordinance sent to County Council ♦

A plan to protect Salt Lake City’s Tooele Valley Airport in Erda got a thumbs down from the Tooele County Planning Commission last week.

The planning commission voted 4-3 to send the airport overlay zone ordinance to the County Council with a negative recommendation during the commission’s Aug. 18 meeting.

The Salt Lake Department of Airports has been working with the planning commission since November 2020 on a plan proposed by Salt Lake City to create an overlay zone to protect the airspace over the airport and take and landing approaches.

The airport overlay zone prescribes unique zoning restrictions in areas around the airport to “provide for the health, safety, and welfare of the public and to protect the airport as an economic and safety asset within the community,” according to the Tooele County planning and zoning staff report on the draft overlay zone ordinance.

If adopted, the overlay zone would restrict land uses, including height and use restrictions, in defined areas surrounding the airport, beyond the normal land use zones already in place.

Existing structures would be allowed to remain, but expansion of existing residences would be limited to a one-time 25% increase in their overall footprint.

The proposed overlay includes a set of boundaries for five different zones for property around the airport with increasing restrictions as they get nearer to the runway.

During a public hearing held during the planning commission Aug. 18 meeting, some Erda residents questioned the purpose of the proposed overlay ordinance and the value of the airport to the county.

Neil Kunz, an Erda resident and property owner, said the Salt Lake Airport is presenting this overlay zone as a possible alternative to litigation with the Kunz family.

An attorney for the Kunz family told the planning commission that adopting the ordinance would put a “huge amount of liability on the county and would constitute a ‘taking.’”

John Bleazard, with Six Mile Ranch, didn’t like the idea that the overlay zone would only affect a small handful of landowners.

“This only affects a small group of people,” said John Bleazard, with Six Mile Ranch. “But it has a big impact on those people — big time.”

Kathleen Mallis, Erda resident, questioned the value of the airport to Tooele County.

“Tooele County gets nothing from this airport,” she said. “What good will it bring to us as residents?”

Lorri Witkowski, Erda resident, said the expansion of the airport would benefit the Romney Group’s industrial park, but would have a negative impact on residents.

“They want to slowly condition us to the noise, increased flights, the pollution, and negative effects on the observatory,” she said.

According to Steven Domino, senior planning consultant with RS&H Consultants and the former director of planning and capital programming for the Salt Lake Department of Airports, the overlay zone would allow the airport to remain an airport and allow compatible development near the airport.

During their discussion after the hearing, some of the members of the planning commission expressed reservations with the draft overlay ordinance.

Planning commission member Blair Hope said he wasn’t inclined to support the overlay ordinance.

“The airport is not operating at capacity, it does not feature any benefit for Tooele County, and very soon it will be in the city of Erda,” he said.

Planning commissioner Craig Smith said he needed to see a better presentation from the Salt Lake Department of Airports, including details of their short and long range plans before he could support the overlay.

Planning commissioner Jeff McNeill said the overlay was too restrictive. He also was concerned that the overlay would impede commercial development and not allow appropriate residential development along the Midvalley Highway.

The planning commission voted 4-3 to send the draft overlay zone ordinance to the County Council with a negative recommendation. Planning commission members Brad Bartholomew, Scott Jacobs, and John Wright voted against the negative recommendation, suggesting instead that the ordinance could be tabled to allow time to negotiate changes in the draft with the Salt Lake Department of Airports.

The Tooele Valley Airport, sometimes called the Erda Airport or Bolinder Field, is on Erda Way, approximately 2.8 miles west of state Route 36 at 4663 N Airport Road.

The Tooele Valley Airport was created by Tooele County in the early 1970s as a result of a 1969 study by the Tooele County Commission under the direction of the Federal Aviation Administration, according to Tooele County’s land use plan.

Tooele County approached Salt Lake City Airport in the early 90s and asked them to take control of the airport, according to Domino.

Tooele Valley Airport currently provides many aviation-related services, including business-related flying, skydiving, law enforcement/fire/rescue flying services, recreational flying, and flight training. It is operated with one primary runway, oriented in a general north-south direction, along with a supporting parallel taxiway system, according to the Salt Lake Airport Department.

