County planning commission OKs 23-lot subdivision in Pine Canyon

5-acre lots are really 4.7 acres in size after reduction for roads ♦

New homes may soon sprout up in a 23-lot subdivision in Pine Canyon.

The Tooele County Planning Commission approved the concept plan for The Ranch at Pine Canyon during its June 19 meeting at the County Building.

The Ranch at Pine Canyon is an approximately 116-acre subdivision with 23 lots north of Pine Canyon Road with some frontage on the eastern side of Churchwood Drive.

The property is zoned rural residential with a 5-acre minimum lot size, but the concept plan shows the 23 lots to be 4.7 acres each.

The 4.7-acre lot size is compatible with county code that allows for a reduction in lot size in RR-5 zones in exchange for the dedication of property for public roads in the subdivision, according to Jeff Miller, Tooele County planner.

During the public hearing on the concept plan, Terry Wright, Pine Canyon resident, supported the concept to keep the area rural, but he opposed the reduction in lot size and the width of roads and trails in the subdivision.

“I can remember back when I was on the planning commission and 5-acres meant 5-acres,” he said. “Part of my problem is it’s not 5-acres. Also with the width of road and a 6-foot wide asphalt trail, it becomes a thoroughfare. I would propose that it become smaller. … A trail system with 6-foot wide asphalt is not a trail. It’s a farce. Get rid of that thing. … I can support the concept as long as it has minimum 5-acre lots.”

Alice Dale, another Pine Canyon resident, expressed concern about traffic.

“The roads are not maintained very well and people park horse trailers trailers and stuff on the side of the road,” Dale said. “I think 23 new houses will affect the roads in Pine Canyon and nobody seems interested in taking care of them.”

The property proposed for The Ranch at Pine Canyon was approved as a planned unit development by the Pine Canyon Planning Commission prior to 2011.

However, Celtic Bank acquired the property in 2011 as the result of a bankruptcy. At the request of Celtic Bank, the county vacated the subdivision in 2011 and the public rights-of-way in 2012.

Tooele City negotiated the purchase of two lots in the former subdivision as part of a new well in 2011.

The Ranch at Pine Canyon will be served by the Lincoln Culinary Water Association. Wastewater service will be through individual septic systems, according to Miller.

The concept approval by the planning commission includes two conditions.

The southern five parcels in phase II of the subdivision are part of the Pine Canyon Reclamation Area. One condition requires the developer to submit evidence that prior to the submittal of phase II the soil has been remediated and the Tooele County Health Department finds it satisfactory for residential use.

The second condition requires the developer to work with Tooele County planning staff to ensure that the subdivision is in compliance with the Tooele County Active Transportation Plan.

With the concept plan approved, the next steps are the preliminary and final plat approval by the planning commission.