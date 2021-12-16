County planning commission recommends approval of open space for Oquirrh Point

The Tooele County Planning Commission voted to recommend that the Tooele County Council approve part of the community structure plan proposed for the beleaguered Oquirrh Point Development in Erda during the commission’s meeting on Wednesday night.

The County Council’s zone change to planned community for the Oquirrh Point Development is the subject of a referendum that will place the rezone decision on a ballot for voters to decide, if supporters of the referendum are successful at gathering enough signatures by 5 p.m. on Christmas eve.

The community structure plan is the second step of approval for the county’s multi-step planned community zone process. The first step, the rezone to planned community, was approved by the County Council in October 2021.

The community structure plan involves the layout of major systems for the larger development, such as major roadways, infrastructure, open space networks, and the general location of land use districts including villages, towns, neighborhoods, and business and research parks.

The community structure plan is reviewed by staff, the planning commission and approved by the County Council.

Oquirrh Point will be located on the east side of Erda Way, a few blocks east of the Motor Vu Drive-in Theater. At full build out, Oquirrh Point Development, LLC envisions a master planned community with a mixture of residential uses of varying lot sizes with a gross density of 3.53 dwelling units per acre —1,260 total residential units.

Under consideration Wednesday night was the community structure plan for “Pod F” of the community structure plan.

“This portion (Pod F) consists of a large area of open space that is being proposed as perpetual open space,” reads the summary and recommendation prepared by the county, as presented by Jeff Miller, Tooele County planning staff.

The proposed community structure plan for Pod F of the Oquirrh Point Planned Community is cohesive with what was approved with the P-C rezone. The applicant has worked with deputy Tooele County attorney Colin Winchester to provide a “Notice of Intent and Obligation to Create a Perpetual Conservation Easement” to satisfy the requirement for the CSP development agreement at this time. This perpetual easement will be recorded for now, and once ownership has transferred and if the referendum on the rezone isn’t certified, then an updated agreement will be created and signed by the planning commission chair, according to Miller.

Miller explained that the easement would be a permanent deed restriction. Regardless of who owns the property in the future the property will remain as open space with a conservation easement and will never be subdivided and developed.

In response to a question from the planning commission, Miller also explained that while the property in Pod F will be open space, that doesn’t mean it will be accessible to the public.

The planned community chapter of the Tooele Land USe Ordinance describes open space as “landscaped area, natural area or farmland that is established to provide and preserve outdoor recreational, agricultural, or other similar uses.”

Nobody spoke during the public hearing on the community structure plan. The planning commission voted to recommend that the Tooele County Council approve the community structure plan for Pod F.