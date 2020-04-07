County Planning Commission recommends rezone for gravel pit

One more gravel pit may be on its way to Tooele County, despite the objections of one county planning commissioner.

The Tooele County Planning Commission voted to recommend that the County Commission approve a request to rezone a 38.5 acre parcel from MU-40 to MG-EX during their meeting on Wednesday night at the Tooele County Building.

The vote was 6-1, with planning commission member John Wright casting the lone negative vote.

“I have a really hard time understanding why I need to open up this pit,” said Wright. “We have many gravel pits. Their resources are huge. I don’t know how much, but they are massive.”

Back in February, the Tooele County Planning Commission tabled a request from Newman Construction to rezone 35 acres that straddle the Mormon Trail Road between South Willow Canyon Road and Box Elder Canyon Road, from MU-40 to MG-EX.

The MG-EX zone allows gravel pits as a conditional use.

The property sits between two existing gravel pits and near Tooele Army Depot, according to Jeff Miller, Tooele County planning staff.

Newman Construction wants to use the gravel for the six-mile sewer line from Stansbury Park to Erda that they are building for the county. They also have land at Anderson Ranch in Grantsville that they want to develop, according to Scott Yermish, with Newman Construction.

“We plan on using the gravel from the pit in Tooele County,” Yermish said.

The Planning Commission opened a public hearing on the request during their Feb. 19 meeting, but closed the hearing after no one came forward to speak.

At that meeting the Planning Commission voted to table the request until the applicant worked out a way to mitigate damage to Mormon Trail Road with the County Commission.

Wednesday night’s proposal included an agreement to pay Tooele County 5 cents for every ton of gravel removed from the property.

That wasn’t enough for Wright.

“They’re going to take, what, 500,000 tons over ten years,” He said. “At a nickel a ton that’s $25,000. How many pot holes is that going to fill?”

Wright said he drove through the north end of the county, from state Route 36 and state Route 138 down into the Five Mile Pass area and on into Stockton and South Rim and down the Mormon Trail Road.

“We have 12 pits on the north end of the county,” he said. “Within ten miles of this property there are 10 fully operational gravel pits. Each one is a full operation. Across the road (from the proposed pit) is a massive operation. Up by Stansbury Park on the eastside of state Route 36 there are six pits in that area, massive large pits at this time.”

Wright said that seemed like plenty of gravel pits.

“It just doesn’t seem logical to me why I would want one more pit in the same area as 10 other ones that are fully operational,” he said. “ I question that reason and why, why have another pit just because we can?”

Wright said he is also concerned about the proposed pit’s affect on access to National Forest land, other recreational areas, and Lake Bonneville lake bed.

Planning commissioner Jeff McNeill countered that it wasn’t the planning commission’s role to decide how many gravel pits, or how many of any businesses, open up in the county.

“The number of gravel pits is driven by the demand for gravel,” he said. “Whether we have one or 30, they will sell the same amount of gravel depending on the demand. Do we say we’ve got enough taco stands, let’s stop having them? It’s not our job to limit the number of people that want to sell gravel. Another pit is not going to increase the quantity of gravel on our streets.”

McNeill said he can’t demonstrate that the proposed pit will harm anybody and it fits in with the use of property in the area.

“If somebody wanted to put a gravel pit in a residential neighborhood then we would say ‘no,’” he said. “Our job is to see if it meets zoning requirements and meets Tooele County code.”

Wright made a motion to recommend denial of the zone change application.

After 50 seconds of silence, Planning Commission chairman Scott Jacobs announced that the motion failed due to the lack of a second.

Jeff McNeill then made a motion to recommend approval of the application with the stipulation that the 5 cent per ton mitigation fee be included as a condition of the rezone. Paul Kunz seconded the motion. The motion passed 6-1.

If the County Commission approves the rezone request, Newman Construction will need to apply for a conditional use permit in accordance with chapter 27 of the Tooele County Land Use Ordinance.