County planning commission sends proposed land use ordinance changes back to county attorney

Public asserts proposed changes not compliant with HB 288 ♦

The Tooele County Planning Commission has sent proposed revisions in the County Land Use Ordinance back to the County Attorney for revision.

Following a May 1 public hearing on proposed changes in the land use ordinance, the planning commission voted unanimously to send the proposal back to the County Attorney for further revisions.

The proposed changes were written by the County Attorney’s office to bring the land use ordinance into line with legislation passed during the 2019 General Session of the state Legislature, according to Jeff Miller, Tooele County Planning Staff.

Planning Commission member John Wright was not happy with the need to change county code to comply with the new state legislation.

“So basically the state Legislature told us to take our chapter 30 (a new section of the county land use ordinance adopted by the county commission in 2018) and stick it,” Wright said. “Once again they overstep their bounds in my opinion, and those of us who sit in the county where the damn gravel pits sit get jacked and they get the benefit. All we get is the dust while they get the dollars. This is a bunch of bologna. I may have to pass it, but I don’t like it.”

The changes proposed at the May 1 meeting were in addition to other changes in the same sections of the land use ordinance that the planning commission recommended the county commission approve during the planning commission’s March 6 meeting.

The March 6 revisions included adding the definition of nonconforming use, often referred to as a grandfathered use, from state code to county code; revising the description of the doctrine of diminishing assets to comply with an advisory opinion by the state Land Use Ombudsman; add the determination of applications for the existence and modification of nonconforming uses to the list of duties of an administrative hearing officer; and other changes to county code regarding hearing officers.

The May 1 revisions recommended by the County Attorney described the process for a vested critical infrastructure materials operator — defined as sand, gravel, or rock aggregate operators — to abandon all or part of their vested rights.

That process would require the operator to record a written declaration of abandonment with the county recorder in the county where the operation is located, according to the proposed changes.

During the May 1 public hearing on the proposed changes, members of the public asserted that the changes were not compliant with HB 288 and recommended additional changes.

Scott Hunter, South Rim, said the county should incorporate into county code the language from state code that states that the operator has the burden of proof to show by the preponderance of evidence that the vested critical infrastructure materials operations has been established.

“The language of the recommended change does not comply with current law as written,” Hunter said. “The operator does get designation as a vested operation automatically. They still have to apply to planning and zoning commission to get this status.”

Hunter referred to the previously recommended changes in the appeals process and requested that the number of days to file an appeal be returned to 30 days instead of the proposed 10 days.

“It needs to be at least 30 days,” Hunter said. “Ten days is not enough time for the public to prepare. It’s not even enough time to get a response to a GRAMA request. We need time to do our homework so we have a fighting chance to make a difference. Ordinances always seem to favor the developer.”

Hunter also recommended that county code should contain a provision that allows the revocation of a permit or nonconforming use designation, if the operator or an advocate for the operator, misrepresents the facts during the process of applying for the permit or nonconforming use.

Matt McCarty, South Rim, questioned the use of hearing officers hired by the county to determine land use appeals.

“Administrative hearing officers appear to be appointees and therefore employees of the county,” he said. “Which makes them subject to the whims and wishes of their employers — the county commission.”

Jonathan Garrard, Lake Point, suggested that the process for abandonment should also include a specified time of nonuse.

“There should be an expiration date after a certain period of time of no usage,” Garrard said. “Not just a written notice of abandonment by the operator.”

Planning commission member Lynn Butterfield said he liked the comments made by the public, particularly the idea that conditional use permits should be revocable if an applicant misrepresents the facts.

“I make a motion that we send the proposed changes back to the County Attorney and ask that he take the comments from the public and staff and rework it so we can have it as correct as possible,” Butterfield said. “So it represents the citizens of Tooele County as much as possible and not just the desires of the state Legislature.”

Butterfield’s motion passed with a unanimous vote.