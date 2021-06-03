County Planning commission tackles business in rural residential zone

The Tooele County Planning Commission wrestled with a request to amend the county land use ordinance to allow the storage of certain equipment — including commercial equipment — on property in agriculture and residential zones.

Caleb Knoblauch, owner of Tooele Valley Pumping, who operates his business out of his home property in Erda, made the request after receiving a notice that he was out of compliance for “storage, placement, keeping, locating, parking, maintaining, keeping of commercial, construction, military surplus or specialized equipment” on his property in an RR-5 zone.

The Tooele County Land Use Ordinance describes the purpose of rural residential districts as: “The purposes or rural residential districts are to promote and preserve in appropriate areas conditions favorable to large-lot family life, the keeping of limited numbers of animals and fowl, and reduced requirements for public services. These districts are intended to be primarily residential in character and protected from encroachment by commercial and industrial uses.”

The keeping of commercial, construction, military surplus or specialized equipment is restricted to multiple use zones in the county. They are not permitted in agriculture and residential zones.

Knoblauch’s proposal would make the keeping of such equipment a conditional use — subject to a public hearing and restrictions to mitigate negative effects — in agriculture and residential zones. If it is not possible to mitigate negative effects a conditional use permit may be denied.

Knoblauch said he wants to be a good neighbor and is looking for commercial property to store his equipment on, but part of the rural lifestyle — to him — is to own a large lot and run your own business from your property.

In their summary and recommendation, the Tooele County Planning staff recommended denial of the request to use residential property for such commercial purposes.

During the planning commission meeting, Trish DuClos, Tooele County planning staff, said that if the code is changed the planning commission will need to find a balance between land owners that want to operate commercial businesses and those that want to keep the residential nature of their neighborhood.

“I don’t want our rural residential zones to turn into commercial zones,” said John Wright, planning commission member.

Knoblauch is not the only property owner that have been notified of a violation of this part of the land use ordinance. All open cases with similar violations have been placed on hold pending review and decision on the code update.

After discussion the planning commission members came to a consensus that to continue their discussion further they needed more information, such as definitions of some of the terms in the code and how other counties in Utah handle this issue.

The planning commission voted to table the proposed change until their next meeting.