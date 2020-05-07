County planning commission uses electronic meeting format

GoToWebinar allows real time public comments ♦

Last night the Tooele County Planning Commission held two public hearings, without the public.

Public bodies throughout the state have used a variety of electronic meeting formats to meet the requirements of both open meeting laws and health orders that restrict group gathering sizes and require physical distancing.

The public participated in Wednesday night’s planning commission by using the GoToWebinar platform.

The only people gathered in the basement of the County Building for the meeting were six planning commission members, the County planning staff, and a few county information technology staff.

The rest of the participants — the public, permit or rezone applicants, and one planning commission member — all participated in the meeting electronically.

A link to the GoToWebinar broadcast for the meeting was included on the agenda that was published for the meeting. After providing a name and email address, the link opened up the meeting window.

In the meeting window viewers could see and hear the planning commission as well as see the computer screen of presentations by staff members.

Planning staff could be heard, but not seen in the meeting window. Likewise, when people who participated online were unmuted by staff, they could unmute themselves and speak and be heard by everybody listening online.

During public hearings people could click on a raised hand icon to indicate they wanted to speak. Written comments could also be submitted using a chat window. The written comments were read out loud by a staff member during the public hearing.

The planning commission and the county commission may continue to use GoToWebinar until public meetings are open to the public again.