County policy opens door for approval of bonuses

Policy expected to help sheriff’s department and others ♦

Tooele County now has a policy for awarding retention bonuses to employees.

The Tooele County Council adopted procedures for awarding retention bonuses during their meeting on Tuesday night.

The first department head to request retention bonuses under the new policy may be the Tooele County Sheriff.

Sheriff Paul Wimmer discussed retention bonuses for his deputies, detention officers, and dispatch employees with the County Council during their July 28 work session meeting.

During that discussion, council member Scott Wardle asked for a draft policy for retention bonuses to be prepared that could be universally applied to all departments across the board.

The policy adopted on Tuesday night defines and restricts retention bonuses to a “critical need.”

The policy requires the department head, including elected officials, requesting retention bonuses to present a written proposal to the county manager for the manager’s approval, who will then present the proposal to the County Council for approval.

A critical need for retention bonuses is defined as unfilled vacancies exceeding 20% of the department’s approved full-time equivalent employees for three consecutive months preceding the request or a number of vacancies in a department that has an adverse effect on providing essential services or revenue streams.

A retention bonus proposal must include the number and title of employees proposed to receive the bonuses and the amount of the proposed bonuses.

The proposal also needs to state whether the bonuses will be paid in a lump sum or in periodic payments, the criteria for the bonuses, the dates the bonuses will be paid and criteria for repayment of a bonus if the employee leaves county employment after receiving a retention bonus.

A written verification from the county auditor that funds exist with the department’s current budget to pay the proposed retention bonuses solely from the current year’s vacancy savings, is required to be included in the proposal.

Elected officials, department heads and full-time employees who are actively seeking employment elsewhere are ineligible for retention bonuses, according to the policy.

During the July 28 work session Wimmer told the County Council that loss of staff and lengthy training time has the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office down seven deputies.

Wimmer also said his department has two deputies that are nearing retirement and two others that are on a list for potential jobs in another agency.

Pay is part of the problem in keeping deputies, Wimmer said.

“Salt Lake pays a new untrained deputy $27 an hour,” Wimmer said. “And we’re a little under $20 an hour. That’s a $7 an hour discrepancy … West Jordan pays $5 an hour more than Tooele County and employee benefit costs are one-half what our deputies pay.”

New deputies headed to the academy right now, won’t return until November — if they pass. After that ,they begin a 12-week in department training, which means it will be February before they are “up to speed,” said Wimmer.

Wimmer said he knows the county is starting a salary analysis for all employees, but with road deputies down by 30%, he needs to do something now before things get worse.

“If we wait for 2022 to address this, how far am I down?” he said. “At what point are we not able to run a 24 hour operation? What parts of the night don’t you want a deputy available?”

WImmer proposed a $500 per month retention bonus to be paid through the end of 2021, during the July 28 work session.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, Council member Kendall Thomas asked, “I want a timeline to get that money out to Sheriff Wimmer. I want to know when it will happen.”

Council member Wardle said that the sheriff could submit his proposal as soon as the meeting is over.

“And we already have had discussion with the sheriff,” said Andy Welch, Tooele County manager. “We’re working towards that.”