County ready to install toll booth in Middle Canyon this spring

$3 fee will help keep canyon ‘safe and peaceful’ ♦

Tooele County will again try to place a toll booth at the mouth of Middle Canyon.

The Tooele County Commission approved a lease agreement with Tooele City for property for a toll booth during the County Commission’s meeting on Tuesday night at the County Building.

At the same meeting, the County Commission also approved a $12,000 tourism fund grant to help pay for the booth’s installation.

The County Commission announced in April 2018 that around Memorial Day weekend the county would start collecting a $3 fee for vehicles headed up Middle Canyon, just like the county does in Settlement Canyon.

The new toll booth was intended to improve safety in the canyon, former Tooele County Commissioner Myron Bateman told the Transcript Bulletin in 2018.

“The main reason is to keep people from coming over from the Salt Lake side at night,” Bateman said. “We want the canyon to be more safe and peaceful, instead of people coming and going all night.”

The county ordered a metal security booth with ballistic glass in 2018 from a company in Oklahoma that was the low bidder on the contract for the booth. The company routinely builds toll-type booths that are used in parks around the country, according to Mark McKendrick, Tooele County Director of Facilities Management and Parks and Recreation. Bateman put the cost of the booth at $1,300.

But the booth arrived so late in Middle Canyon’s open season for 2018 that it wasn’t installed, according to Bateman.

The county plans to have the booth ready when Middle Canyon opens this spring, which normally is around Memorial Day weekend, according to McKendrick.

The toll for Middle Canyon is expected to be the same as Settlement Canyon. Day use will be $3 per vehicle and a season pass will be $35. A season pass for both Middle and Settlement canyons will be available for $50. The fee for overnight camping in one of Middle Canyon’s 43 designated campsites will remain at $10 per night.

Middle Canyon will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with cars able to exit the canyon at any time.

A gate will be placed near the bottom of the hill on Middle Canyon Road. The gate will be closed and locked when the canyon is closed. There will be enough room at the gate for a vehicle to turn around if they arrive from the Butterfield Canyon side when Middle Canyon is closed, according to McKendrick.

The agreement with Tooele City is for 0.148 acres for parking space and 0.035 acres for the turnaround area. The agreement is good for 25 years and may be renewed at any time by agreement by both parties.

The agreement doesn’t call for a monetary payment, but requires the county to place jersey barriers on the perimeter of the property, protect the water lines on the property, perform no excavation except for the booth and protective bollards, remove existing fencing and install new fencing, remove and dispose of dead trees on the property, and provide rip-rap stabilizing structures as determined by the Tooele City engineer.