County recommends management plans for inventoried roadless areas

County roadless plans part of state’s request for Utah-specific roadless rules ♦

The Tooele County Planning Commission put its approval on a plan for managing the county’s inventoried roadless areas during its meeting Wednesday night at the county building.

The proposed amendment to the state mandated County Resource Management Plan is designed to support the state’s petition to the federal government for a Utah-specific roadless rule, according to Jeff Miller, Tooele County planning staff.

Miller prepared the staff report for the Planning Commission on the proposed management areas for the county’s inventoried roadless areas.

“These are wilderness areas,” Miller said. “They are pretty wild. They don’t have roads and aren’t being used for recreation. The plan says how we would like the areas to be managed.”

Four types of possible management areas are proposed for inventoried roadless areas. Those management areas, in order of most to least restrictive uses, are: primitive areas, forest restoration areas, forest stewardship areas, and boundary adjustment/re-inventory areas.

In primitive areas current federal roadless area rules would apply. Those rules include no road construction, except for special circumstances. The cutting, sale, or removal of timber would be prohibited.

In forest restoration areas temporary road construction with mitigation would be allowed. Commercial timber harvest would be permitted, but only for forest health reasons.

Forest stewardship areas allow for permanent road construction.

Boundary adjustment/re-inventory areas are areas that should either be entirely removed from the roadless area inventory or have their boundaries adjusted due to the presence of roads, motorized trails, or the presence of other infrastructure that diminishes the value of a roadless area.

The inventoried roadless areas in Tooele County lie in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest in either the Stansbury or Sheeprock mountains.

The proposed inventoried roadless area management plan for Tooele County recommends that all of the identified roadless areas in the county be classified as Forest Stewardship Areas.

Permitted uses in the Tooele County roadless inventory areas would include fire management activities, such as prescribed fires and the cutting, sale and removal of trees for forest health and to reduce the risk of unusual wildfire effects. The growing and cultivation of new trees that may require the construction of new roads would be permitted. Motorized travel, under existing Forest Travel Plans, would be allowed. Recreation, trail construction, weed and pest management, and mechanized equipment are allowed in Forest Stewardship Areas.

The state of Utah submitted a request to the Department of Agriculture in February 2019 asking that the U.S. Forest Service be granted greater ability to respond to threats posed by drought, climate change, insect infestations, buildup of hazardous fuels, and other challenges in designated Roadless Areas.

The petition is the first step in a process to develop a Utah-specific “Roadless Rule.” If accepted by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, the U.S. Forest Service will prepare an Environmental Impact Statement to analyze potential impact. During this process, members of the public and stakeholders will have numerous opportunities to provide input. The next step is a rulemaking process, also conducted through the U.S. Forest Service.

Utah’s petition asks for new rulemaking that would give local Forest Service professionals more ability to thin overgrown trees and reduce hazardous fuels when needed to promote healthy and resilient forests.

The petition also asks that the Forest Service have more latitude to construct temporary administrative roads needed to perform such projects and improve forest conditions.

The state’s petition does not open the door to commercial logging or the construction of new recreational roads, according to the governor’s office.

The proposed changes to the Tooele County Resource Management Plan to include management recommendations for the inventoried roadless areas needs to be approved by the County Commission.