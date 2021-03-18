County recommends rezone for Millpond Plaza

New zoning would open door to townhomes ♦

A local developer is one step closer to putting townhomes in the MIllpond Plaza in Stansbury Park.

The Tooele County Planning Commission voted to recommend that the County Council approve a request to rezone 1.09 acres in the southwest corner of the Millpond Plaza from commercial shopping to multiple residential with a maximum of 15 dwelling units per acre during their meeting on Wednesday night.

The planning commission discussed and held a public hearing for the request during their March 3 meeting, but decided to table the request until their March 17 meeting to give the planning staff time to research the history of the property.

According to Jeff Miller, county planning staff, they found out that Terracor/Leucadia — the original developers of Stansbury Park, originally built Plaza Court, the existing roundabout, and the existing parking lots at the start of development within the Stanbury Park area.

A sales office was originally located on the property, according to Miller.

The property was originally zoned for commercial uses at that time. As far as staff is aware, this property was not utilized for additional commercial uses beyond the sales office for Terracor, Miller said.

At some point, all of the property was rezoned from commercial to the R-1-10.

Terracor/Leucardia eventually went through a bankruptcy process, and then property was transferred to the Stansbury Service Agency to maintain the existing open space and parking lot areas.

There was a clause within the transfer of ownership that would enable Terracor/Leucadia to regain ownership of the property, in order to proceed with planned development on the property at a cost of $10, according to Miller.

The property was transferred back to Leucadia. They then proceeded to rezone the property from R-1-10 to commercial shopping, with a development plan to subdivide the property into a commercial PUD, known as the Millpond Commercial PUD.

There were a lot of comments from the community and surrounding residents at the time complaining about rezoning the property from residential to commercial, said Miller.

Leucadia had a concept for residential development, which would have included 12 residential lots, and an alternative commercial concept, which would include a restaurant, spa and potentially a pet hospital — which was originally eliminated as a use, as well as other potential office type uses. The rezone and PUD were approved in 1999, according to Miller.

During Wednesday night’s meeting Scott Totman, owner of the Millpond Spa,tried to give the planning commission a copy of the covenants, conditions, and restrictions for the Millpond Plaza.

However, the planning commission chairman declined to accept them because the public hearing was held at the March 3 meeting and the agenda for the March 17 did not include a public hearing.

After some discussion, the planning commission chairman told Totman that he could email the CCRs to the planning department. The planning department would see that the County Council receives the CCRs before they vote on the rezone request, he said.

Rachelle Custer, Tooele County community development director, reminded the planning commssionthat CCRs are a private agreement between property owners. The County does not enforce CCRs, she said, instead they are a civil matter for enforcement by courts.

During the discussion of the rezone request, planning commissioner John White said the proposal seems very similar to what is already in the area.

“Commercial shopping hasn’t worked for the last 25 years,” Wright said. “This request is reasonable and it is within the law.”

Planning commissioner Paul Kunz said with 15 units there would be little open space.

“I could see 10 to 12 units per acre,” Kunz said. “But 15 is pretty dense.”

The planning commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval of the rezone. Kunz was the dissenting vote, stating that the density was too high.

The County Council will vote on the rezone request at a future meeting.