County reopens 2019 budget, makes last-minute tweaks

West Erda sewer line, audiovisual equipment and new windows for county building added to next year’s budget ♦

The Tooele County Commission approved its 2019 budget on Dec. 4 but made some tweaks last week before the start of the new budget year.

The County Commission approved increases in the capital fund budget and facilities budget expenses, as well as two corrections to the Wendover Airport budget for 2019, during a special meeting held Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Tooele County Building.

With $5 million for the West Erda sewer line already in the 2019 budget, the County Commission approved the addition of another $5 million to fully fund the sewer line (See related front-page story).

The county considered borrowing, or bonding, for the balance of cost of the sewer line, but representatives of Zions Bank suggested that if the county had the cash in its fund balance and a revenue source to pay it back, the best way to proceed would be to go ahead and pay for the sewer line without bonding to save interest costs, according to County Commissioner Myron Bateman.

The County Commission also approved a $30,000 addition to the capital projects fund budget for improvements to the commission’s meeting chambers, including audiovisual updates. This project was in the 2018 budget but the improvements were never done, according to Deputy Clerk/Auditor Tenille Tingey.

The County Commission also added $200,000 to the 2019 facilities budget for new windows and air conditioning improvements for the Tooele County Building.

The new windows should drastically reduce heating and air conditioning costs, Bateman said.

“The windows in my office leak water and they let flies in,” said County Commission Chairman Wade Bitner.

Altogether the budget adjustments increased the general fund’s transfer to the capital fund by $5.03 million to a total of $14.89 million.

While the 2019 budget was open for adjustments, Tingey said she wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to make some corrections to the Wendover Airport fund budget.

The airport’s debt service budget was reduced by $102,330 and the administrative transfer was increased by $15,517 due to an error in the formula used to calculate the transfer amount.

The amount of allocated retained earnings for the airport in 2019 was reduced accordingly, Tingey said.