County repeals Erda rezones that faced possible referendum

Rezone requests for three properties in Erda approved by the Tooele County Commission in October have been repealed.

The County Commission repealed county ordinance 2018-10, 2018-11 and 2018-12 during a 1 p.m. meeting on Dec. 27 at the Tooele County Building.

The repealed ordinances rezoned three parcels of property in Erda at the request of Joe White. All three ordinances were the subject of referendum petitions seeking a vote by the public on the rezone requests.

White requested the repeal of the ordinances.

At the time of the repeal, Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette was in the process of validating the signatures on the petition to see if they reached the threshold required to put the ordinances on a ballot.

No public hearing was held before the County Commission voted on the repeal. However, during the public comment period at the end of the meeting, several members of the public raised concern over the legality of repealing the ordinances while they were subject to a referenda and without following the usual process for a rezone request.

Michael Buss, Erda, told the County Commissioners that they had violated state land use code by not providing adjacent property owners with a 10-day written notice that there was going to be a repeal of the ordinances.

“The timing of this is coming down to this, there is going to be referendum, otherwise you guys are breaking the law on this,” he said.

Tyson Rogers, Erda, said county residents wanted the chance to vote on repealing the ordinances.

“The people have signed their signatures in protest against these planning, zoning, rezoning, and things like that,” he said. “And you’re now repealing the ordinances that were put in place that we were putting signatures toward, so again you’re not listening to the people. All we were wanting was to put it on the ballot so we have a fair chance to say that we don’t want this right now.”

The repeal of the ordinances was not a land use decision, so laws pertaining to land use don’t apply, according to Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead.

“As to the rezone questions, this is an unsettled area of law,” Broadhead said. “My legal position is based upon trying to reconcile various statutes, case law and legal principles. It is my opinion that the three zoning ordinances could be repealed based upon the request of the applicant and that it did not require the same process as the original rezone process.”

Broadhead said he consulted with attorneys in private practice that specialize in land use law who agreed that the county followed the correct process to repeal the ordinances.

“Reasonable minds may differ, but I believe that the county took the most fair, reasonable and logical position it could take,” Broadhead said.

Broadhead advised Gillette that she could stop verifying signatures on the petitions because the repeal of the ordinance would make the petitions mute.

“By granting the repeal, it’s as if the referendum passed and the zoning reverted to its prior status,” Broadhead said. “I think some people believed that if the referendum passed, then the property would be permanently zoned as is. That is not correct. The passing of the referendum and the repeal of the ordinance have the same effect. The only difference is that the repeal happens now, rather than after an election in two years.”

However, the Clerk’s office continued to verify signatures until they received an option from the Lieutenant Governor’s Office of Elections Wednesday.

“The Lt. Governor’s Office told us that we could stop counting signatures because with the ordinances repealed the petitions were mute,” Gillette said.

The parcels of land in Erda that were rezoned and then repealed include a 38-acre parcel south of Excelsior Academy on Erda Lane and a second parcel of 156 acres south of that parcel.

The rezoned density for the parcels would have allowed an average of three homes to an acre on the two parcels. The actual density could have varied from 6,000-square-foot lots near state Route 36 and at least one-half acre lots on the east end of the parcels, according to the zoning as approved by the County Commission in October.

Those parcels will revert back to rural residential with a 5-acre minimum lot size.

The third parcel is a 109-acre piece of land west of Droubay and Clayton Roads.

White requested a rezone from rural residential with five-acre lots to rural residential with one-acre lots. That land will now revert back to the five-acre lot designation.

Supporters of the referendum petitions assert that a public vote on the rezone requests is needed to protect the county and its citizens from the traffic impact and concerns about the capacity of the county’s water aquifer. They also are concerned about the changing character of rural Tooele County.