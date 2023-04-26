County Republican party organizes

Crowley-Rabanne gets fourth term as chair ♦

The Tooele County Republican Party is organized and set to go for the next two years, at least.

The party held their biennial organizing convention on April 13 from 6-9 p.m. at Tooele High School.

During organizing conventions, which occur in odd numbers years, the party’s county delegates, who were elected at caucus meetings the previous year, meet to elect the party’s leadership for two-year terms.

During their 2023 convention, the Tooele County Republican delegates re-elected Holly Crowley-Rabanne to a fourth term as the county party chair. Crowley-Rabanne was first elected as the county Republican party chair in 2017.

“I’m feeling incredibly blessed to have received the votes to continue my service as chair of the Tooele County Republican Party,” said Crowley-Rabanne. “I’m so grateful for the love and support of my family, friends, and wonderful team. Serving this community is truly a joy and I look forward to what the future will bring to our party.”

The delegates also elected Alan Layton as vice chair, Mike Stuart as secretary, and Whit Cook as treasurer. Whit Cook and Chad Saunders were elected as State Central Committee members.

A total of 69 of the 125 Republican Party county delegates attended the organizing convention.

All the attendees at the convention, including non-delegates, were asked to participate in a straw poll indicating their presidential candidate preference. Ron DeSantis emerged as the leader with 30 votes followed by Donald Trump with 16 votes. Mike Pence received seven votes. Vivek Ramaswamy and Niki Haley each received two votes. Mitt Romney, Asa Hutchinson, Mike Pompeo and Tim Scott each received one vote.

Under Crowley-Rabannne’s leadership, Tooele County Republicans have held their ground in Tooele County. Tooele County voters have supported Republican candidates for president, U.S. Senate and House as well as the state Senate and House. All five members of the Tooele County Council and all seven elected county officials are Republicans.

“A lot of work is being done on our behalf, and our county is in excellent hands,” Crowley-Rabanne said.