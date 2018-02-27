County Republican Party to hold caucus training night

The Tooele County Republican Party is gearing up for the party’s March 20 caucus night with a training night Thurday, March 1 at Tooele City Hall.

“Caucus night is very important,” said Holly Crowley-Rabanne, Tooele County Republican Party chairwoman. “We have a lot of candidates that will be running for office using the caucus/convention system.”

Every two years local political parties gather in neighborhood meetings grouped by voting precincts, called caucuses. Each precinct caucus elects delegates to county and state conventions. They also elect their party’s precinct officers.

The training will assist precinct officers in running a successful caucus meeting. It will also prepare people who are new to the precinct caucus process to effectively participate in their caucus meeting, according to Crowley-Rabanne.

Crowley-Rabanne wants all current precinct chairs and vice chairs to attend the training, but all Republicans are invited, she said.

“Our hope is to educate our members, and assist each of them any way we can,” she said. “We look forward to a successful caucus, and think a training beforehand will do a lot to accomplish that.”

Candidates for office have been invited to come at 6 p.m., in order to meet with precinct officers and others attending the training.

“We hope to get citizens in front of our candidates as an effort to educate those running, on the topics that matter most,” Crowley-Rabanne said.

The training will begin at 7 p.m.

“Our leadership team values the Caucus system and the candidates that have been elected because of it,” Crowley-Rabanne said. “We hope to encourage more citizens to run for office, in order to make our county thrive.”

She asked that all current precinct chairs send an email to Tooele County Republican Party Secretary Berna Sloan at TooeleCountyGOP@gmail.com.