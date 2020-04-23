County Republican Party virtual convention voting ends tonight

Delegates will select candidates for county council ♦

The Tooele County Republican Party is using a virtual convention to select their party’s nominees for contested Republican races.

Credentialed Republican Party delegates from County Council Districts 1 and 3 have already started casting votes with the deadline for voting set at 8 p.m. tonight, according to Holly Crowley-Rabanne, Tooele County Republican Party chairperson.

“This year our candidates and our delegates will be participating in our first ever ‘Virtual Convention,’” said Crowley-Rabanne. “This has been a very different experience for everyone involved.”

There are 45 voting delegates. Each delegate is being credentialed before receiving a paper ballot, according to Crowley-Rabanne.

The Tooele County Republican Party’s Facebook page has a post with a link to a Google document with the name and photograph of each Republican candidate along with a link to a speech video. The candidate’s phone number, email address and Facebook and other online campaign resources are also listed.

Three Republicans filed for County Council District 1, including Shawn Milne, Sarah Patino, and Scott Wardle. Tye Hoffman and Kyle Mathews filed to run as Republicans for County Council District 3.

Votes will be counted after 8 p.m. tonight. To keep the number of people at the count to a minimum each candidate may send one observer. The counting process will also be broadcast on Zoom, said Crowley-Rabanne.

As of Jan. 2021 the county’s form of government will change to a five member-county council and an appointed executive. Elections will be held for three county council positions in 2020 in districts 1, 3, and 4. Only voters that reside in a district will vote for the council member for their district.

Jared Hamner was the only Republican to file for County Council District 4.

County Commissioners Tom Tripp and Kendall Thomas will become county council members representing the districts that they reside in, Districts 2 and 5, respectively, as of Jan. 1, 2021.

All three elected county administrative positions on the 2020 ballot had only one person file for each office.

Jerry Houghton, incumbent county/recorder surveyor filed to run for another term. Michael Jensen, county treasurer also filed to run for another term.

Wendy Shubert, Tooele County assessor, did not file for re-election. Jake Parkinson, the county’s commercial appraiser, was the only candidate to file for the county assessor’s office.

Houghton, Jensen, and Parkinson are all Republicans.

The Tooele County Democratic Party did not have any intra-party races for county wide races this year. However, Tooele County Democrats did hold a convention using the Zoom platform on April 9 to hear from the party’s candidates, according to Mike Keil, Tooele County Democratic Party chairperson.