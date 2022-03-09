County Republicans celebrate Lincoln’s birthday

The Tooele County Republican Party filled the clubhouse at the Utah Motorsports Campus on Saturday night for their Lincoln Dinner, an annual celebration and fundraiser.

With the legislative session coming to a close, along with the end of the filing period for election, candidates lined the room with tables and booths to have the opportunity to talk to their fellow Republicans.

The evening started with a reception at 6 pm. with dinner served at 7 p.m.

Congressman Chris Stewart was the featured speaker for the dinner.

Along with local party members and candidates, several Republican state officers made the trip to Tooele County for the dinner, including state auditor John Dougall, state treasurer Marlo Oaks and state attorney general Sean Reyes.

U.S. Senator Mike Lee was also in Tooele for the dinner.

Many Republican groups across the country have a tradition of holding a Lincoln Dinner in February or March. Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican to be elected as president of the United States, was born Feb. 12, 1809.