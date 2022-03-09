Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Tooele County Republicans mingle at the reception prior to their Lincoln Dinner at Utah Motorsports Campus on Saturday night.
  • County Council member Kendall Thomas talks with Kaye Pratt while Brad Pratt and Rep. Doug Sagers converse in the back ground during the gathering time at the Lincoln Dinner on Saturday night.
  • Former Tooele City Police Chief Ron Kirby, Tooele City Police Chief Adrian Day and Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer talk during the Lincoln Dinner.
  • U.S. Sen. Mike Lee with Holly Crowley-Rabanne, Tooele County Republican Party chairperson, during the Lincoln Dinner.

March 9, 2022
County Republicans celebrate Lincoln’s birthday

The Tooele County Republican Party filled the clubhouse at the Utah Motorsports Campus on Saturday night for their Lincoln Dinner, an annual celebration and fundraiser.

With the legislative session coming to a close, along with the end of the filing period for election, candidates lined the room with tables and booths to have the opportunity to talk to their fellow Republicans.

The evening started with a reception at 6 pm. with dinner served at 7 p.m.

Congressman Chris Stewart was the featured speaker for the dinner.

Along with local party members and candidates, several Republican state officers made the trip to Tooele County for the dinner, including state auditor John Dougall, state treasurer Marlo Oaks and state attorney general Sean Reyes.

U.S. Senator Mike Lee was also in Tooele for the dinner.

Many Republican groups across the country have a tradition of holding a Lincoln Dinner in February or March. Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican to be elected as president of the United States, was born Feb. 12, 1809.

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top