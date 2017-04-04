County Republicans ready to pick new party leadership

Thursday night GOP convention open to the public ♦

Tooele County Republicans are set to select new leadership at their biennial organizing convention this week.

County delegates selected during the Republican Party’s March 2016 caucus meetings will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at Blue Peak High School, according to Tooele County Republican Party Chairman Trent Sterling.

The primary business on the agenda will be to elect the county party’s leadership. The agenda also includes reports from Republican office holders at the national, state, and local levels, according Sterling, who served as the county’s Republican Party chairman for the last two years. He is not seeking re-election.

“Our greatest successes over the last two years have been our fundraising with our Lincoln Dinner, getting our candidates elected, and the massive amount of volunteer hours that our entire central committee put in to make for a successful caucus,” Sterling said.

He noted that he formed many personal relationships during his two years as party chairman. He said he will continue to cherish those relationships.

Sterling had one disappointment during his two-year term.

“My only regret was that I was unable to convince Commissioners Bateman and Bitner to keep their word to the people of Tooele County regarding their pay raise,” he said.

The new party leaders selected Thursday night may “chart a new course” for the party, according to Sterling.

He said as of Monday evening, the following people had declared their intent to run for Tooele County Republican Party offices: Holly Crowley-Rabanne, chairperson; Crystal Pett Hovey, vice chairperson; Kendra Potter, treasurer; Shawn Milne, state central committee; and Suzette Green-Wright, state central committee.

Blue Peak High School is located inside the Tooele County School District’s Community Learning Center at 211 S. Tooele Boulevard in Tooele City.

Only official county delegates may vote at the convention, but the meeting is open to the public as long as they do not disrupt the meeting, according to Sterling.