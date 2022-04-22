Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
April 22, 2022
County Republicans select new state House representative

Republican County Council candidates will face off in a primary election  

Tooele County Republican convention delegates turned down 12-year Republican legislative veteran Rep. Doug Sagers’ bid for another two year term during their convention at the Tooele High School gym on Thursday, April 21.

Instead they selected Tim Jimenez as their candidate for House District 28. 

The delegate vote was 78% for Jimenez and 22% for Sagers. Sagers has represented Tooele in the state Legislature since he was first elected in 2010.

Jimenez thanked Sagers for running a positive campaign. 

“He is a kind and gracious man and was a great representative for Tooele County,” Jimenez said. “I am grateful for the support of the County delegates and hope to serve Tooele County well at the Utah House of Representatives.”

No other candidates from other parties filed for the House District 28 seat, so Jimenez’s selection by the Republican delegates essentially propels him into the seat.

Former Tooele County Republican Party Chairman Erik Gumbrecht described the loss of Sagers and Jimenez’ victory as a “bittersweet moment.”

“One of my good friends, Doug Sagers, will be finishing his service as our Utah House representative this year,” Gumbrecht said. “He has done a fantastic job, and I loved that I got to work with him on a couple bills which was a great experience. He’s always been receptive and genuine in his concern for our residents. Also, my good friend, Timothy Jimenez, will serve as our new representative. Tim is highly principled, well spoken, and sharp. I’ve spent a lot of time with him personally and professionally — I managed his US Senate campaign — and I’m excited to see what he will accomplish.”

In the only other contested local Republican race the delegates sent Whitney Cook and Erik Stromberg to a primary run-off for the County Council District 5 seat. 

With a 15-14 vote, Cook had a one vote lead, but not a large enough margin to avoid a primary.

The primary election will be held June 28. The winner will face Libertarian candidate Sarah Patino in the Nov. 8 General Election.

The county delegates heard from other state and legislative candidates. 

Republican candidates for State legislative races that cross county boundaries, which include both state Senate seats that represent Tooele County, will be determined at the state convention on Saturday, April 23.

Tooele County Republican party Chairperson Holly Crowley-Rabanne said she was pleased with the turnout for the party’s convention. The attendance included 93 of the county’s 97 delegates, along with newly elected members of the party’s central committee.

