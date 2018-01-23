County seeking help counting homelessness

Annual point-in-time count to take place this week ♦

The Tooele County Health Department is looking for help counting homeless people.

Volunteers will visit areas likely to be inhabited by homeless people and will conduct surveys with persons experiencing homelessness on the mornings of Jan. 26, 27 and 28.

“We anticipate the need of upwards of 30 volunteers,” said Brad Gillies, County Health Department business manager.

Every year the Department of Housing and Urban Development requires the county to participate in the annual count of homeless people to be eligible to receive state and federal funds to help with homeless assistance.

HUD requires that the count take place on the same night statewide.

Homeless people, according to HUD guidelines, include people sleeping in a sheltered facility and those sleeping in places not fit for human habitation, including out-of-doors, in vehicles, campers or trailers without utilities, and in abandoned buildings

Local volunteers will be sent in groups to areas where homeless people are likely to be found from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. on those three days.

The volunteers will encourage the people they find to answer questions for a survey of people experiencing homelessness.

A one-hour training for volunteers will be held on Jan. 24 from 6-7 p.m. in Room 180 of the County Health Department, 151 N. Main St. in Tooele City.

Snacks, hot drinks, and water will be provided for volunteers during the count by the health department, according to Gillies.

The process will be explained in more detail during the Jan. 24 training. For additional information contact, Gillies at 435-277-2463 or bgillies@tooelehealth.org.