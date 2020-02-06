County seeks input on use of several buildings in Tooele City

County owns most of one block in downtown area ♦

Tooele County is trying to decide what to do with the downtown block of Tooele City that it owns.

The Tooele County Commission reviewed properties owned by the county in the vicinity of the southeast corner of Vine and Main streets during its public meeting Tuesday night.

Having acquired the Clayton Towers building, along with buildings that housed Clar’s Auto Center and NU Cleaners in 2018, the county owns all but three buildings on the city block bordered by Vine Street and 100 South between Main Street and 100 East.

In addition to the buildings within that block, the county also owns the Nu Cleaners building at 53 E. Vine Street, the Tooele Senior Center at 59 E. Vine Street, and the building currently occupied by Valley Behavioral Health’s Food Bank and Resource Center at 38 S.Main Street.

“We’ve acquired over the years a number of buildings in downtown Tooele City,” said County Commission Chairman Tom Tripp. “We’re in a little bit of a position where we’d like to form a plan that gives everybody our view of what the purpose of these buildings are. We are seeking public input. We have buildings we built, buildings we bought, and buildings that were donated to us.”

County commissioner Kendall Thomas reviewed the inventory of buildings in the vicinity of Main and Vine streets in Tooele City that are owned by the county.

The county owns 17 buildings in the area, according to Thomas.

Six of the buildings are occupied by county departments, five are vacant, two are rented to commercial tenants, two are occupied by county-affiliated organizations, and there are two Children’s Justice Center buildings that are in transition as the justice center moves into its new facility, he said.

“The previous commission invested heavily in properties downtown,” Thomas said.

Among the buildings owned by the county are the current county administrative building at 47 S. Main Street that was built in 1974, the old jail just east of the county building that was built in 1980, and the emergency operations center on the corner of Main Street and 100 South that was built in 2009, Thomas said.

The Gordon R. Hall Courthouse at 74 S. 100 East, was built in 2006. The building is owned by the state and the property is owned by the county, according to Thomas.

The county also owns the new Children’s Justice Center on 100 East. The current CJC building was donated to the county by the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center in 2011.

The Tooele Senior Citizens Center was donated to the county in 1938.

On Main Street, the county purchased Clayton Towers in 2018. The county owns the buildings on the east side of Main Street south of Clayton Towers.

The first buildings south of Clayton Towers, a former karate school and the old First Security Bank building, are empty.

South of the First Security Bank building are Valley Behavioral Health’s Child and Teen Outpatient services and Mountain Land Physical Therapy. Both buildings are owned by the county and were purchased in 2005.

East of Main Street, as part of the Mantes building purchase in 2005, Tooele County owns a building currently being remodeled for use as a youth service center and a garage occupied by the county weeds department, according to Thomas.

The old CJC building will be sold after the CJC completes its move with the proceeds going to the cost of the new CJC, Thomas said.

The NU Cleaners building was purchased by the county in 2018 with the plan to move the pool table from the basement of the senior center into the NU Cleaners building to make it more accessible, according to Thomas.

“The people that have looked at that building for us say that putting a door to connect the two builldings is not practical,” Thomas said.

Thomas suggested the county may demolish the NU Cleaners building.

“It’s been interesting to go through the old jail,” Thomas said. “I can see why we needed a new jail.”

The estimated cost to demolish the old jail has been placed at $600,000, according to Thomas.

Clar’s Auto Center is currently being cleaned out. It may be used by the county’s recreation department for maintenance of vehicles or as parking for Aging Services vehicles.

The county purchased the Clayton Towers building in November 2018 for $600,000.

An addendum to the purchase contract for Clayton Towers obligates the county to honor the current five-year leases with the Driving School, Curt Morris, and the Linares Law Office.

At the time the county purchased Clayton Towers, NU Cleaners, and Clar’s Auto Center, then County Commission chairman Wade Bitner said the property acquisitions were part of a long range plan for the eventual replacement of the county building.

“Consultants have told us that it would cost less to tear down and replace the county building, which has several deficiencies, rather than repair and remodel the old building,” Bitner said. “Even if we chose the remodel option, the useful life of the building is only another 20 years.”

The county decided a long time ago that the block where the county building is located was a good location for county government, according to Thomas.

“We’re looking at creating a plan for the use of the downtown buildings and we welcome public input,” Thomas said. “We are looking at how to use the buildings and maybe sell, rent or demolish some for other uses.”