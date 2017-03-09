County seeks pretrial ruling appeal

But judge says county’s move to sell racetrack has ‘stink to it’ ♦

Instead of waiting for a trial, the Tooele County Commission wants to appeal a district court judge’s pretrial ruling.

Third District Court Judge Randall Skanchy heard oral arguments on a request by Tooele County to ask the Court of Appeals to review his pre-trial ruling that set aside the county commission’s sale of the former Miller Motorsports Park to the county’s Redevelopment Agency.

The hearing was held in Skanchy’s courtroom in the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City on Monday morning.

“This isn’t a sham sale,” said Adam Long, attorney with the Salt Lake City law firm of Smith Hartvigsen that represents the county’s RDA. “State law allows a county to sell property to their RDA for less than fair market value.”

“But it has a stink to it,” replied Skanchy. “Don’t go down the road making an argument that has not been persuasive.”

During pre-trial motions in December 2016, attorneys for Tooele County also argued that Utah Code has an exemption that allows counties to receive less than fair market value when selling or transferring property to RDAs.

However, Skanchy ruled at that time the county could not use that exemption to escape a judicial order.

“The county simply may not make an end-around a judicial order by selling property under market value to a sub-governmental entity to avoid the scrutiny of judicial review incumbent on a county for the protection of its citizens,” wrote Skanchy in his decision on the pre-trial motion.

The county wants the Court of Appeals to review Skanchy’s interpretation of the law in that decision.

But before the Court of Appeals can consider an appeal before Skanchy enters his final judgment in the case, the county needs Skanchy’s approval.

That’s what Monday morning’s oral arguments were about, according to Long. After hearing the county’s argument, Skanchy said he would take the matter under advisement.

There is no set time for Skanchy to issue his ruling.

Tooele County signed a purchase agreement for the former Miller Motorsports Park for $20 million with Mitime Utah Investment, owned by a Chinese businessman, for the racing facility in October 2015.

However, Center Point Management, a Las Vegas-based development company, filed a lawsuit to stop the sale to Mitime because the county rejected Center Point’s higher offer of $22.1 million. During court hearings on its complaint, Center Point upped its offer to $28.1 million.

Third District Court Judge Robert Adkins set aside the sale to Mitime in a Jan. 6, 2016 written ruling, stating the $20 million offer was less than the facility’s fair market value.

Fair market value is the highest bona fide offer, according to Adkins’ ruling.

After Adkins’ ruling, the county had the racing facility formally assessed in preparation for another attempt to sell the property.

The county commission then sold the racetrack to the county’s RDA for $20 million, the highest value of two independent appraisals, in August 2016.

Shortly after the sale to the RDA, the county’s RDA issued a request for proposals for purchasing and operating the racing facility.

Center Point filed another lawsuit with 3rd District Court claiming the sale to the RDA was unlawful and requested the court to direct the county to sell the property to Center Point as the “highest, best and only qualifying offer” submitted in the 2015 bidding and sales process.