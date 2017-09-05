County seeks public input on proposed pathway

For walkers and cyclists, route will wind from Erda through Stansbury Park and end in Lake Point ♦

Local health officials will seek public input on a proposed walking and cycling path that would start south of Erda, wind through Stansbury Park and end in Lake Point.

“We could incorporate other walking/cycling paths off of this main path,” said Brad Gillies of the Tooele County Health Department.

Gillies said that the Erda to Lake Point path will be a major part of Tooele County’s Active Transportation Plan, which is in process of being developed to improve the overall active transportation of walking and cycling in unincorporated Tooele County.

“People at the health department, and others from the county, have been meeting for about a year formulating a route for this path, and working on the active transportation plan,” Gillies said. “Now we want to go to the public.”

The public is invited to an open house Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Stansbury Park Clubhouse. There they can learn about the project, review the county’s active transportation goals, take a survey, and show county leaders where they would like to walk and bike.

“Walking, bicycling and other ways of getting around using one’s own two legs are called active transportation,” Gillies said. “Increasingly, active transportation is a popular way of staying healthy, improving communities and reducing roadway congestion.”

Gillies said the county is partnering with the Wasatch Front Regional Council to develop a plan entirely focused on improving active transportation in the central, unincorporated area of Tooele Valley, which includes Stansbury Park, Erda and Lake Point.

The Active Transportation Implementation Plan includes six goals:

• Integrate active transportation into new and improved major transportation facilities. The goal is to include proper sidewalks, pathways, bike lanes, crossing and other facilities in the planning, design and construction of major new and expanded roads and streets.

• Build active transportation trunk routes through the valley. This means planning, designing and building primary pathways connecting central Tooele Valley communities. These pathways should support all pedestrians, cyclists and other active travelers; include trailheads, unique branding, rest stops and other amenities; and plan for “branches” linking communities with developments.

• Connect Tooele Valley’s active travelers to key destinations. This means focusing investment on routes that link Tooele Valley residents, employees and visitors to destinations important to them.

• Ensure that new developments have connected active transportation infrastructure. The goal is to provide networks of paths and sidewalks that connect to major places and streets.

• Enable pedestrians and cyclists to thrive while remaining safe. The goal is to cultivate high rates of safe walking, cycling and other active transportation among Tooele Valley’s communities.

• Increase community visibility, awareness and support active transportation. The goal is to promote active transportation and create examples of quality infrastructure that people can see.

The public will have an opportunity at the meeting to answer questions as to whether they walk or cycle near their homes, and if they do, where do they go.

Other questions to be asked include: Do you support walking infrastructure? Do you support biking infrastructure? Do your children walk to school? Do your children cycle to school?

After Thursday’s meeting, the active transportation plan will be developed, according to a project overview document. The overview indicates that another community open house will be held at the end of November, and a finalized plan will be adopted in March 2018.