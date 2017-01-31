County sees another year of real estate expansion

Median home price up 8 percent and days on market dropping to 45 in 2016 ♦

For the fifth consecutive year, real estate agents in Tooele County sold more homes faster and for more money than the year before.

The median sales price of a home in Tooele County was $205,000 in 2016, up 8 percent from 2015’s median home sales price of $189,900, according to statistics from the Utah Association of Realtors.

The total number of homes sold in the county was 1,369 in 2016 compared to 1,267 in 2015. That’s an 8.1 percent increase, with another 1,393 sales pending.

The average days on the market until sale for a home in Tooele County dropped from 60 in 2015 to 45 in 2016, a 25 percent drop in the time it took to sell a home.

“It was a great year,” said Faye Hall, president of the Tooele County Board of Realtors and a broker with Home Fusion Real Estate. “Land was good, interest rates were good, price points were good — everything came together.”

Hall said there were more buyers than sellers in 2016, creating a seller’s market.

Vicki Griffith, broker for Premier Real Estate of Tooele, agrees that 2016’s banner year for sales left the local real estate market short on available homes for sale.

“Homes sold really fast and our supply of homes was and is still short,” she said. “If people are thinking about selling, this is the time to sell.”

While the 2016 real estate market in the county favored sellers due to supply and demand, 2016 was, and 2017 still is, a good time for buyers in Tooele County, according to both Hall and Griffith.

Low interest rates and no down payment financing are still available in Tooele County, making it a good time to buy, they said.

While real estate agents aren’t having trouble selling homes throughout Tooele Valley, Stansbury Park and Lake Point are the most popular places for homebuyers, according to Hall.

“I see a lot of buyers that were renting in Salt Lake County moving out here to buy a home because our prices are lower, the quality of life is good, and it turns out to be a shorter commute to work,” said Hall.

The 8-percent growth in median sales price is a sustainable growth rate, indicative of a healthy market, according to Hall.

Griffith agreed that the current growth rate is sustainable.

“We’re not headed towards another bubble like we were a few years ago,” she said. “It’s good growth.”

With a short supply of homes to sell, Griffith expects 2017 to be good year for new home construction.

“I think we’re going to see a lot of new construction,” she said. “Right now you can get into a newly built home for $200,000 to $250,000.”

Local real estate agents are looking forward to 2017, according to Hall.

“Things might slow down just a little bit, because the supply of homes for sale might be tight,” she said. “But as long as interest rates remain low, we will have buyers.”