County selling downtown Tooele property

Bidding starts at $2 million for six combined parcels.

It’s kind of like a game of Monopoly.

Tooele County has put six parcels it owns on a Tooele City downtown block up for sale.

The parcels are in a contiguous area south and east of Tooele City’s Main and Vine Streets. They will be sold together in a public auction with a starting bid of $2 million. Bidding opens on Feb. 1 and closes on March 30.

The parcels include the properties on the east side of Main Street and south of Vine Street from the Clayton Towers to the building occupied by Mountain Land Physical Therapy, including the associated parking lot areas to the east of the buildings.

“We’re selling them together as one unit because they share common walls, utilities and, in one case, a common hot water heater,” said Tooele County auditor Alison McCoy. “A single owner can more easily manage the properties and make plans for the future of the property.”

The sale will be held using the auction site www.publicsurplus.com because the site has a nationwide reach with flexibility on their fee structure and closing costs, according to McCoy.

The minimum bid was established as the average of two independent appraisals for the property. A refundable bid deposit of $10,000 is due by March 28 in order to participate in the auction.

Having acquired the Clayton Towers building, along with buildings that housed Clar’s Auto Center and NU Cleaners, in 2018, the county owns all but three buildings on the city block bordered by Vine Street and 100 South between Main Street and 100 East.

In addition to the buildings within that block, the county also owns the property the Nu Cleaners building stood on at 53 E. Vine Street, the Tooele Senior Center at 59 E. Vine Street, and the building currently occupied by Valley Behavioral Health’s Food Bank and Resource Center at 38 S. Main Street.

Altogether, Tooele County owns 16 buildings in the area, minus the former NU Cleaners building, which the County demolished.

Among the buildings owned by the county, are the current county administrative building at 47 S. Main Street that was built in 1974, the old jail just east of the county building that was built in 1980, and the emergency operations center on the corner of Main Street and 100 South that was built in 2009.

At the time the county purchased Clayton Towers, NU Cleaners, and Clar’s Auto Center, the property acquisitions were part of a long range plan for the eventual replacement of the county building.

The current county council has decided the upgrading of the current county building to be more cost effective. They have also moved some county departments out of the downtown block to other county owned facilities. As a result the properties up for sale, which have tenants, have been declared surplus and are being sold.

The buildings on the property for sale total 29,918-square-feet in space with the total property space of 1.388 acres, including the parking lot.