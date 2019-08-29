County sends legal warning to wrong family

Granstville Ault family not involved in property rights dispute in Ophir Canyon ♦

The letter was posted on a gate blocking a road that takes off from the Jacob City Loop Trail.

The letter was from a Salt Lake City-based law firm that represents Tooele County.

The letter demanded that the lock on the gate be removed by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

But the letter was addressed to the wrong people, according to Tooele County Commissioner Kendall Thomas.

The letter was addressed to Leonard and Julie Ault in Grantsville. Leonard passed away two years ago. His wife, is Judy, not Julie.

But the error was not discovered until after the letter was posted on the gate and after a photograph of it was circulated on social media.

“Because the letter had my dad’s name on it and my mom’s address, my mother and my family have been the subject of harassing posts on Facebook, phone calls, and my children have even been asked about it at school,” said Wayne Ault, a son of Leonard and Judy Ault who lives in Grantsville.

While Leonard Ault shares a common ancestor with the Leo H. Ault family, which is involved in the battle over public and private roads in Ophir Canyon, Wayne Ault said neither he, his mother, nor any members of his family are involved in putting up gates, closing roads, or anything else to do with the current dispute over roads in Ophir Canyon.

Tooele County Commissioner Kendall Thomas has publicly apologized to Wayne Ault for the error.

“The county apologizes to the family of Leonard and Judy Ault for this mistake, and the confusion and stress it may have caused,” he said.

However, the county property records show that the parcel of property where the gate in question is standing does belong to Leonard and Judy Ault, according to County Attorney Scott Broadhead.

“Sometime property gets transferred to trusts or heirs,” Broadhead said. “If this property has changed hands it has not been recorded.”