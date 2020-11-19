Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image Bonneville Academy, a charter school in Stansbury Park. Bonneville Academy along with Excelsior Academy in Erda and Scholar Academy in Tooele City will receive $12,500 each in CARES Act funds thanks to an allocation by Tooele County. The County Commission approved the same amount of CARES Act funds for each of the Tooele County School District Schools in July.

November 19, 2020
County shares CARES Act funds with charter schools

County’s charter schools to get same amount of federal COVID-19 funds as school district schools 

The three charter schools in Tooele County will receive federal CARES grant money from Tooele County.

The County Commission approved a $12,500 award of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — CARES Act — funds for each of the charter schools in Tooele County — Excelsior Academy in Erda, Scholar Academy in Tooele City, and Bonneville Academy in Stansbury Park, during their Nov. 5 meeting.

In July, Tooele County allocated CARES Act funds of $12,500 to Tooele County School for each of their schools, totaling $325,000, according to County Commissioner Tom Tripp.

The Nov. 5 allocation sends the same amount of dollars to the charter schools in the county. Charter schools are public institutions and are taxpayer funded, making them eligible to receive CARES Act funding through the county.

“This a good thing,” said Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne. “I appreciate the citizen involvement that brought it to our attention.”

Milne also thanked several people and organizations, including the Utah Association of Counties, that helped secure CARES Act funds for the county and these schools.

The CARES Act funds must be used for costs incurred due to the COVID-19 public emergency. The costs must not have been included in the agency’s regular budget. The costs also must be incurred between March 1, 2020 and the end of the year.

The school’s are to report how the money was spent to the County Commission by the end of the year, according to the agreement to receive the funding.

 

