County Sheriff’s Office recognizes its best employees

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office took the time to honor some of its most exemplary members during an employee appreciation and award banquet last Thursday.

As in past years, the award banquet coincided with National Police Week and followed Peace Officers Memorial Day, which is May 15.

Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer handed out a number of outstanding service awards to road deputies, corrections deputies, dispatchers, crossing guards and civilian employees.

Sgt. Heather Prescott was a recipient of the Sheriff’s Award for her work in the county’s dispatch center, which included a records audit, scanning documents for electronic access and generally having knowledge, skills and dedication to benefit the agency. Wimmer said Prescott’s work on the audit ensured the sheriff’s office retains access to FBI databases.

“Without her maintaining and providing the information and seeing us through these audits, we would be up a creek,” Wimmer said. “And anytime she does something that benefits us in our entirety, which she does, I really can’t thank her enough.”

Bonnie Rasmussen, head nurse at the Tooele County Detention Center, also received the Sheriff’s Award after she networked with a new physician for the jail, who recommended a new pharmacy provider that has saved the jail thousands of dollars. Since her promotion to head nurse, Rasmussen has brought new ideas, addressed concerns about distribution of medication to inmates and improved the level of care, Wimmer said.

“Our medical program has changed remarkably since bringing on (Rasmussen), even before she was the lead nurse,” he said. “Just the ideas, just the willingness to take the hard jobs.”

Deputy Chad Evans was the recipient of the Lifesaving Award. He responded to an overdose call and found the male subject was having trouble breathing and gurgling at the mouth, Wimmer said.

Evans quickly recognized the surroundings and determined the man had overdosed on heroin and administered naloxone.The man was breathing normally and coherent shortly after the antidote was administered but could have died without quick action, Wimmer said.

Trent Fawson, a control room operator at the county jail, received an outstanding service award for his work ethic, professionalism and attentiveness on the job.

Crossing guard supervisor Holly Langston was honored for always providing help on shifts in Stansbury Park and ensuring the crossing guards have the proper equipment for the job.

“Keeping all the crossing guard positions filled is a very challenging endeavor,” Wimmer said. “ … The fact I can drive around Stansbury Park and there’s always a cross guard where they need to be, when they need to be, and we don’t have to pull deputies off the road to do it is invaluable.”

The investigations division was also recognized with outstanding service awards for its ability to handle a challenging workload, especially last October when investigators were tasked with investigating a shooting, and an officer-involved shooting for another agency within a week, in addition to their existing case load. Detectives Shane Starks, David Bleazard and Chris Reyes, Sgt. Marshall Evans and Chief Deputy Brian White were the recipients.

Tooele County Sheriff’s Sgt. Norberto Aranda and Sgt. Richard Maroney received outstanding service awards after they stopped a drug smuggling operation at the county jail following a months-long investigation and prevented the use of weapons created in the jail, including a shank crafted from a hairbrush handle.

Deputy Mindy Millett was also recognized for her outstanding service after she suspected someone being booked into the jail was the victim of another crime. Due to Millett’s awareness, the victim received the services they needed and the suspect was arrested, Wimmer said.

Deputy Brandon Oborn received an outstanding service award for his willingness to take on other assignments and being an asset to the department. Oborn took on a leadership and training role with new deputies.

Sgt. Dustin Long was recognized for being respectful to arrestees being booked into the jail and his great attitude and willingness to assist.

“As a sheriff you get feedback from other agencies that are booking people into jail and Sgt. Long and his crew are one of those crews that you get a lot of compliments (for),” Wimmer said.

Dispatcher Lore Maloney received an award after receiving a promotion and working to take on additional assignments and responsibility, including work to complete crisis intervention training.

Sgt. Shannon Gowans earned an outstanding service award after handling a difficult 911 call last July in a calm and professional manner, despite the nature of the call and the young age of the victim, in addition to her hard work and professionalism day-to-day.

A citizen nominated Deputy Brandon Roberts, who received an outstanding service award after he located a man who was injured on Stansbury Island and had not been located for several hours, taking him to proper medical care.

Employees were also recognized for five, 10, 15 and 25 years of service in law enforcement.