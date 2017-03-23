County still ranks high for obesity

Diabetes, substance abuse and depression are also top health concerns ♦

Obesity continues to be the biggest health problem faced by Tooele County residents today, a new report says.

Diabetes, lack of physical activity, substance abuse and access to health care are also major concerns in the county, according to the Tooele County Community Health Care Assessment, which was released Tuesday night at the Tooele County Board of Health meeting.

Statistics in the report show 30.4 percent of Tooele County adults are obese, while the Tooele Health District is still the highest in obesity compared to all 13 health districts in the state. The percentage is down slightly from 30.7 percent in 2011.

A body mass index (BMI) of 30 and greater is considered obese, according to obesity.org. Tooele, Davis, Salt Lake, Summit, Utah, Wasatch and San Juan counties are seven of the state’s health districts. The other six districts include two or more counties.

The report also shows 8.1 percent of Tooele County adults have diabetes, which is down from 8.4 percent in 2011. However, local residents’ overall health jumped from 17th to 14th in comparison to other counties in the state, according to the report.

“Once every five years, we complete this assessment and we’re just finishing an 80-page document that we will put up on our website,” said Matt LaFrance, quality of improvement coordinator for the county’s health department.

Health information for the assessment was gathered last year from focus groups, surveys, U.S. Census Bureau information and other methods.

The report compared Tooele County to other counties across Utah in various categories.

For example, the county’s average life expectancy ranked ninth at 78.1 years with quality of life ranked 18th.

The county also ranked 22nd out of 26 reporting counties for poor health behaviors like smoking, obesity, physical inactivity and substance abuse. There are 29 counties in Utah. Rich, Piute and Daggett counties did not produce health assessments.

In additional rankings, the county is 12th in clinical care. That category examined the amount of uninsured residents, and locally available primary care physicians and mental health providers.

The county’s social and economic factors were strong with an eighth-place ranking. Factors included education, income, unemployment, poverty, crime, etc.

Physical environment placed 15th. That category looked at air pollution, housing, commute time, etc. The county is first in the state with the highest number of commuters (65 percent) commuting outside the county for work, according to the assessment.

A survey by Dan Jones and Associates showed that residents gave the county health department a B grade.

Sixty-two percent believed Tooele County was a safe place to live. Forty-one percent knew they could obtain death/birth certificates at the health department. Ninety-one percent surveyed were familiar with the WIC program. Twenty-one percent responded that they would go to the health department if they wanted a flu shot while 61 percent said they would go to a doctor’s office, retail store or pharmacy.

Sixty-two percent surveyed did not feel they had a greater cancer risk living in Tooele County.

Residents are more worried about severe weather events than other emergency public health events such as earthquake, pandemic flu or terrorism.

Depression was high on the list for both Tooele County and the state overall. In Tooele County, 21.9 percent of respondents said they suffered from depression, according to interviews. In surveys throughout the state, 21.2 percent of people interviewed reported feeling depressed. Wasatch and Summit health districts reported the least amount of depression at 17.4 and 17.0 percent respectively.

Interviews with individuals showed the county ranked second in the state for mental health issues with 17.2 percent saying they have experienced seven or more days of poor mental health in a 30-day time frame.

Drug overdose deaths also ranked high with an average of 33 per year in Tooele County.

“Our data shows that there is more of a focus this time on mental health, suicide and drug abuse,” LaFrance said.

“A community health assessment is a systematic examination of the health status indicators for a given population that is used to identify key problems and assets in a community,” according to the National Association of City and County Health Officials. “The ultimate goal of a community health assessment is to develop strategies to address the community’s health needs and identify issues.”

LaFrance said it took about one year to gather all of the information for the report and a couple of months to organize it.

“What we do is identify three to five top areas of concern and then we will develop a community improvement plan for 2017,” he said. A committee for each area of concern will be selected with chairmen of each committee coming from the health department.

That improvement plan will be developed after a meeting on May 9 by county health officials, hospital officials, mental health experts, local clinics, school district leaders and others. They will create goals, objectives and plans for the upcoming years, LaFrance said.

“Last time, we ended up developing the LiveFit program, and have done a lot to promote healthy eating,” he added. “We were able to team up with Macey’s and they set up a healthy checkout line that features healthy choices instead of candy. We continue to work on overall strategies for improvement. We’ve improved in areas such as a drop in the number of smokers and those who drink soda pop.”