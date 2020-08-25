County students head back to safer schools

COVID-19 funding accelerated school district’s digital teaching-learning initiative ♦

It’s back to school day for around 19,600 students enrolled in Tooele County School District.

The Tooele County School District voted back in July to offer parents a choice of either online or a modified schedule for in-person school for the 2020-2012 school year.

The rough count of 19,600 students — the numbers change daily — includes about 4,425 students from other counties enrolled in the school district’s My Tech High program leaving about 15,220 Tooele County students.

Out of the approximate 15,220 local students, about 1,580 are enrolled in an online school, either Blue Peak Online or My Tech High. That leaves about 13,640 students enrolled in in-person school, or 89.6% of the local students.

The in-person school will consist of four days, Monday-Thursday, of regular at school in the classroom instruction with Friday being a day of online instruction for all schools.

The online Friday will allow for an opportunity for the school buildings to be deep cleaned and sanitized.

Teacher wise, as of Monday morning, the school district was headed into the new school year with 17 substitute teachers in classrooms, which is more than normal, according to Marie Denson, TCSD communications director.

Normally the district sees two or three additional teachers resign or retire before school starts, this year it was more like six to eight, according to Denson.

Appropriate health protocols are in place, following state and county health department and Utah State Board of Education guidelines, Denson said.

Everybody on school property, including buses, are required to wear masks, in accordance with a mandate by the governor and the state Health Department.

Accommodations will be made for staff and students on a case-by-case basis, medical documentation may be requested and IEP and 504 plans should be updated as needed. In some instances, face shields will be used as needed for special education, language immersion and an approved requested accommodation.

While it may not be possible to space students six feet apart in classrooms, classrooms will be organized to maximize the space between students. Students will face the same direction.

A variety of chemicals and equipment will be used to clean, sanitize, and disinfect in school buildings.

Anolyte, commercially available as neutral electrolyzed water, can be created on site. It is a natural disinfectant liquid solution that has been proven more effective than bleach against a broad range of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, mycobacterium, viruses, etc. It poses no threat to humans, according to the school district.

Ozone generators, electrostatic sprayers, and foggers/ misters will be used.

School nurses and trained staff will screen students and staff that exhibit COVID-19 symptoms. Those that exhibit students will be kept in a quarantine room until they are picked up.

Appropriate protocol will be followed to mitigate spread of the virus if somebody tests positive, including working with the Tooele County Health Department to identify, report, and contact trace cases.

Aside from all the new health protocols in place, the new school year will bring the school district’s digital learning and teaching initiative into more classrooms.

The process started about three years ago to bring blended learning into the classroom and move to a 1-1 device school district wide. The health pandemic moved the process along a little faster, according to Denson.

Blended Learning is when technology is integrated into instruction in one or various components of classroom instruction. Part of the instruction is online and part of the instruction is in person or face to face.

“Technology by itself will not fix anything. It’s all about how it is used,” said Bryce Eardley, TCSD Technology director. “Teachers will be trained on how to take their traditional classroom teaching strategies into a digital realm. Tech can give teachers another tool to expand their capabilities and enhance how they are able to interact, collaborate, and teach their students. It can also allow students to interact with their teacher and classmates in ways they never could before.”

As part of the initiative, the school district already owns 5,200 Chromebooks. Another 9,000 more were purchased for students in grades 3-12. Devices for students in preschool to second grade are still in the process of being selected and will likely be a touchscreen/tablet style.

Junior high and high school students will be able to take their assigned device home each day. Devices for elementary students will typically remain in the classroom during the week, but they can be taken home for the weekend. There is flexibility for a student to take their device home during the week if their teacher sees a need.

Each device will have safeguards in place to protect children from inappropriate websites and downloads from the internet will not be possible. Only district approved programs will function on the devices and a district log-in will be required each time the device is used.

“Too often we’ve heard the Digital Teaching and Learning Initiative is a reaction to Covid-19 or home-based teaching. But, we actually started down this path years before this health pandemic,” said Maresa Manzione, TCSD board president. “Because we’ve now dedicated this money, time, and professional development toward an overall plan, it will be a big benefit to our teachers because they will all learn how to use the devices and use them well in their classrooms.”