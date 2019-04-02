County students take home honors from Science and Engineering Fair

SHS Senior takes first place with his submersible remote vehicle ♦

Several Tooele County students were among those who received top honors for their entry in the University of Utah Science and Engineering Fair.

Steve Marz, a senior at Stansbury High School, was awarded first place in the Engineering: Mechanical Division at the University of Utah Science and Engineering Fair held at Rice Eccles Stadium March 10 -14. The awards were presented in a ceremony held at Juan Diego Catholic High in Draper on March 15.

Marz was one of seven Tooele County students to receive an award at the ceremony.

Marz’s project, titled “Affordable Survey ROV,” was a prototype of a remotely operated vehicle capable of surveying the floor of a body of water for submerged objects.

Marx designed, built, and tested the prototype.

“I started designing the project back in November,” said Marz, who is enrolled in an engineering class at Tooele County School District’s Community Learning Center. “I’m interested in robotics and there are several kinds of ROVs: drones that fly in the air, and ground based ROVs, and ones that can travel underwater. I selected a water-based drone because they are more unusual.”

Marz said he built his drone out of PVC pipe, motors from the CLC lab, and sonar sensors he bought online.

His ROV is controlled by a box connected to the ROV by a wire.

“I didn’t realize how much goes into building a project like this,” Marz said. “We ran into a lot of problems and bumps that we had to figure out.”

The biggest problem was wiring connections, according to Marz.

“We had to keep adding tape and solder until everything held together,” he said.

The ROV sits on top of the water, although it can be submerged, according to Marz.

“The sonar sensor sends signals to the bottom of the lake and then it receives the signals back and interprets them,” Marz said. “We tried it out on the reservoir at Settlement Canyon. We didn’t find anything on the bottom, but we were able to read the depth.”

Other University of Utah Science and Engineering Fair award winners from Tooele County along with their school, division and project title included:

• Senior Division: Ray Sellers, Stansbury High School, third place in Engineering/Mechanical, Drone Wind; and Gabriel Jorgensen, Stansbury High School, fourth place in Engineering/Mechanical, Flight Endurance Testing;

• Junior Division: Nicole Payne, Clark Johnsen Junior High School, second place in Engineering/Mechanical, The Bar Chalker;

• Elementary Division: Elisabeth Lee, Grantsville Elementary School, fourth place in Behavioral and Social Sciences, Bathroom Hand Washing; Jadalyn Lewis, honorable mention in Chemistry, What Puts the Puffin’ in your Muffin; and Breanna Hyer, Rose Springs Elementary, second place in Engineering: Materials and Biomedical, Purrfect Pillow.

• Breanna Hyer also received the Leonardo Elementary Division and the Broadcom Masters special awards. Dannielle Smith of Clark Johnsen Junior High received the Leonardo Secondary Division special award with her project, The Timed Chicken Feeder.

The University of Utah Science and Engineering Fair included over 550 students in grades 5-12 from Canyons, Granite, Murray, North Sanpete, Park City, Salt Lake and Tooele County school districts as well as the Salt Lake Catholic Diocese.

