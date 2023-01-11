County swear in 5 officials

“I, …, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support, obey and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Utah, and that I will discharge the duties of my office with fidelity.”

That was the state constitutionally worded vow repeated by five elected county officials last week.

Tooele County officials elected during the 2022 General Election took their oath of office on Jan. 2, 2022 during a ceremony held at noon in the County Council chambers at the Tooele County Building in Tooele City.

Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead, County Auditor Alison McCoy and District #2 County Council member Kendall Thomas, all re-elected in uncontested races, were sworn in during the ceremony.

Broadhead and Thomas were sworn in by Tooele County Clerk Tracy Shaw. McCoy was sworn in by her father, Tooele County Recorder/Surveyor Jerry Houghton.

Broadhead was first appointed as county attorney in 2014 when the then county attorney, Doug Hogan, was appointed as a 3rd District Court Judge. He was then elected as county attorney in 2016 and re-elected in 2018. Both races were uncontested.

Shaw was selected in August 2021 by Tooele County Republican Party delegates and confirmed by the County Council to replace retiring County Clerk Marilyn Gillette, was sworn in by her chief deputy, Nikki Rash. Shaw was unopposed in her 2022 election.

Paul Wimmer was sworn in on Jan. 2 by Shaw to his third term as Tooele County Sheriff. Wimmer defeated unaffiliated candidate Dean Adams in the 2022 election.

Erik Stromberg was worn in by Shaw as the County Council member for Council District #5 during the ceremony at the county building. Stromberg, a Republican, defeated Libertarian Party candidate Sarah Patin in the 2022 election.