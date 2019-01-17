County tables rezone request for land near Grantsville

The Tooele County Planning Commission tabled a rezone request for a piece of property that sits just north of Grantsville City limits.

Sam Clegg, a Tooele County-based contractor, requested that the county rezone a 6.65-acre parcel on Vegas Street from agriculture with a 20-acre minimum lot size to rural residential with a one-acre minimum lot size.

The property runs in a strip along the north side of Vegas Street between Burmester Road and Cooley Street.

Jeff Miller, Tooele County planning staff, described the area north of the property that is in the county as large tracts of property zoned A-20. South of the property, in Grantsville City limits, property gradually increases in density from five-acre lots to one-third of an acre and smaller near the center of Grantsville, according to Miller.

The staff report on the rezone request recommended that the planning commission approve the rezone request with the condition that Clegg provide detailed information on public utilities, particularly sewer and water, before the rezone is placed on the Tooele County Commission agenda.

With the property being adjacent to Grantsville City limits, the planning commission discussed the possibility that Grantsville City might require Clegg to annex it into the city if he wanted to get sewer and water service from the city.

Grantsville City would not be required to maintain the new zone designation of the property if the property is annexed, according to Rachelle Custer, Tooele County director of community development.

Miller said Grantsville’s planning department received a notice of the rezone request as an affected entity, but other than acknowledgment that it received the notice, Grantsville City did not provide any comment on the rezone request.

Planning commission member Lynn Butterfield suggested that the rezone request be tabled until the applicant can provide information on his plans for utilities.

With four members of the planning commission present, the commission voted 4-0 to table the request.