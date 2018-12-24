County takes action on road changes east of Stansbury

County Commission approves adjustments to rights-of-way for gravel haul roads ♦

Tooele County is ready to build some roads, but they won’t lead out of the county, at least in the near future.

The Tooele County Commission approved vacating part of one road, a purchase agreement for land for a new road, and dedicated the rights-of-way for roads in gravel pit territory east of Stansbury Park during a meeting held last Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Tooele County Building.

All of the roads involved are in the area east of Stansbury Park and state Route 36, and north of Village Boulevard and south of Mills Junction (See related map below).

A part of Center Street north of Pole Canyon Road was vacated and a new right-of-way for Center Street was dedicated. The new right-of-way will continue to the southwest from the vacated part of Center Street and turn due south until it intersects with Pole Canyon Road at a right angle. Pole Canyon Road will be extended to the east in preparation for a future connection with 1200 East.

Also, a right-of-way was dedicated to extend Center Street from Pole Canyon Road running south and parallel to SR-36 to Stansbury Parkway. In the future it is expected that Center Street will extend from Stansbury Parkway to Village Boulevard.

“There is already a prescriptive right-of-way there,” said County Commissioner Myron Bateman. “But we are going to go ahead and dedicate that right-of-way.”

The County Commission also approved spending $125,000 to buy a strip of land from Kilgore’s Erda Pit for an extension of Village Boulevard east of SR-36.

The County Commission also dedicated the land it purchased from Kilgore as the right-of-way for Village Boulevard. The extension runs about 2,600 feet from SR-36 to Droubay Road, winding a bit to follow property lines.

These new roads will not be paved, but will initially be dirt haul roads for gravel trucks, according to Bateman.

“This will get gravel trucks off of Bates Canyon Road,” Bateman said. “Eventually, as the gravel pits close, these roads will be paved and used by the public. Village Boulevard or Stansbury Parkway may connect with the Oquirrh Expressway someday.”