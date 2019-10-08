County to chip in for traffic study

The Tooele County Commission will spend $100,000 to support a traffic study of northeast Tooele County by the Utah Department of Transportation.

“The state of Utah is proposing an important strategic traffic study, which we agree would be a useful tool for helping our citizens,” said County Commission chairman Tom Tripp. “There is a requirement that the county participate with $100,000.”

This will be the first allocation from revenue received from a .25% sales tax for local transportation projects approved by the County Commission in June 2018.

The account has accumulated $1.3 million, according to Tripp

Legislation authorizing the sales tax for local transportation allows the funds to be used for new roads, increasing the capacity of existing roads, active transport, or public transportation.

However, the use of the funds must be approved by the county’s Council of Governments. COG consists of the three county commissioners, representatives of all the cities and towns in the county, and the superintendent of schools.

The study will include an evaluation of Salt Lake County and Tooele County connections with planning level costs of alternatives. The study will also analyze potential interchanges on Interstate 80 for north and south corridors with an implementation plan for short-term and long-term improvements.

Developing a timeline when roadway widening and passing lanes will be needed, and other tasks as determined by the study and stakeholders, will also be included in the study, according to UDOT.