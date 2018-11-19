County to consider tax hikes and 2019 budget

Agenda for county commission’s Tuesday meeting includes public hearings for 4 proposed tax increases ♦

The Tooele County Commission has already announced the $18.55 million sales price for Utah Motorsports Campus.

However, the 2019 tentative budget unveiled last week reveals a $10.35 million cost for legal expenses and closing costs associated with the racetrack’s sale.

The $10.35 million also includes reimbursement for operating losses, capital purchases, and a management fee accrued over the last three years while the buyer, Mitime Utah Investment, has been running the track on behalf of the county.

The county is obligated by its management agreement with Mitime to pay those costs once the sale is closed.

The county commission will adopt the 2019 tentative county budget during its regular meeting on Tuesday night at the Tooele County Building. The county commission will also hold a public hearing on four proposed property tax increases during the meeting.

With a sales price of $18.55 million and $10.35 million in expenses for the UMC sale, the county is looking at $8.2 million in net gain from the sale in 2019.

That $8.2 million may be used to cover several capital projects included in the 2019 tentative budget.

The tentative budget includes a $9.4 million transfer to the capital projects fund from the general fund in 2019. That’s $7.4 million more than what was transferred to capital projects from the general fund in 2018.

The municipal services fund will transfer another $2.2 million to the capital project funds, according to the 2019 tentative budget.

The 2019 capital project budget swells from $2.4 million in 2018 to $12 million in 2019, according to the tentative budget.

Major projects in the 2019 capital projects budget include: $5 million for a Midvalley sewer trunk, $2 million for a new road that runs from Droubay to state Route 36 south of Cimmarron Way, $1.5 million for Pole Canyon Road, $750,000 for Stansbury Parkway, $525,000 for a Deseret Peak Complex water reuse project, $500,000 for Midvalley Highway environmental, and $200,000 for Village Boulevard East.

The proposed property tax increases for 2019 include a 5 percent increase each for the county general fund levy, the health department fund levy, and the municipal services fund levy. The county commission is also proposing a 10 percent increase in the county’s assessing and collecting levy, which is used to recoup the cost of assessing and collecting property tax.

The proposed increase in the county general operations levy would mean a $10.85 annual increase in property tax for the owner of the average $240,000 home in Tooele County. The annual property tax increase for a business of the same value would be $19.73.

The proposed increase in the county health department levy would also mean a $10.85 annual increase in property tax for the owner of the average $240,000 home in Tooele County. The annual property tax increase for a business of the same value would also be $19.73, according to the public notice published by the county.

The 10 percent proposed increase in the county’s assessing and collecting levy would mean a $5.68 annual increase in property tax for the owner of the average $240,000 home in Tooele County or an annual increase of $10.32 for a business of the same value.

Combined together, the proposed increases would add $27.38 to the annual property tax bill of a $240,000 homeowner. The owner of a business with the same value would pay a total of an additional $49.78 in property tax to the county.

For property owners in unincorporated Tooele County, the county commission is proposing a 5 percent increase in the municipal type services fund levy. The municipal type services fund levy is only assessed on property in unincorporated Tooele County. It is in addition to the property taxes for general operations, health department, and assessing and collecting.

The proposed 5 percent increase in the county’s municipal type services fund levy would mean that the owner of the average $240,000 home would pay an additional $7.54 annually in property tax. The owner of a business with the same value would pay $13.71 in additional property tax each year.

If adopted, the proposed property tax increases would take effect in 2019.

The county commission won’t adopt the actual property tax increases for 2019 until later in the year, usually in July or August. This allows the county commission to use the 2019 property tax values and total taxable value of property in the county to adopt the tax rate necessary to produce the amount of revenue needed for the 2019 budget.

State law requires a public hearing on proposed tax increases be held before the 2019 budget is adopted. The final adopted property tax rate can’t be higher than the proposed increase.

There is no public hearing scheduled for the 2019 tentative budget. However, during Tuesday night’s meeting, the county commission will set the date, time, and place for a public hearing before it adopts the final 2019 budget.

The county commission’s Tuesday meeting starts at 7 p.m. in room 321 of the Tooele County Building, 47 S. Main St., Tooele City.